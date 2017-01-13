Celebrity Big Brother is not short on drama, and we're already hooked

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother kicked off with a bang, and there are already a lot of things that we love — and loathe — about it.

Love

1. The eviction

The housemates may not like the new eviction structure, especially Stacy Francis, who broke down in tears when she discovered that five housemates were up for the elimination by the public vote, but we do — it certainly makes things more interesting and unpredictable.

2. The conflict between Speidi and Austin Armacost

You don't want to take on Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, but unfortunately for Austin Armacost, he has already had bitter rows with the reality TV duo, and it has resulted in him even threatening to quit.

Let's just say that these rows are definitely spicing up the show!

3. Coleen Nolan's lap dance

There's not much we can say about Loose Woman co-host Coleen Nolan's decision to give Calum Best a lap dance (because he's the guy she finds most attractive in the house) except, wow!

Loathe

1. Jedward being booed

Look, we weren't really looking forward to Jedward's return to the Celebrity Big Brother house, but the fact that the brothers (John and Edward Grimes) were booed by an angry audience as they made their way into the house was just uncalled for and downright ugly!

2. Nicola McLean and Jamie O'Hara's flirting

Glamour model Nicola McLean made her return to the Big Brother house after an appearance in 2012, and so far it has proven to be no less dramatic than her first stint, which we certainly aren't complaining about. What we aren't so keen on, though, is her flirting with Jamie O'Hara — she is married to former footballer Tom Williams and the couple share two children.

3. Coleen Nolan's tears

Coleen Nolan broke down in the Celebrity Big Brother house after she offended Calum Best with her comments about his playboy reputation, and she seriously felt so bad. During her time in the Diary Room, Nolan tearfully admitted that she upset Calum, but added that it wasn't her intention "because he’s seriously just the loveliest guy."

We hate to see her cry!

