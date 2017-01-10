Matt Damon's love is all the love Ben Affleck needs

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

It's a really good thing Ben Affleck has Matt Damon.

Affleck has had a pretty rough year. First was his highly publicized split from Jennifer Garner. There were months of back and forth as he and Garner settled into their co-parenting roles and the internet obsessed over every second they spent together and whether it meant they were getting back together, all while speculating that Affleck had been getting down with the family nanny, and that's why he and Garner split.

Then, Affleck started dating again, and it was clearly not his idea. He was spotted last week on a date with a "mystery blonde" and he looked absolutely thrilled miserable to be there, even though his date was all about it.

But Affleck can stop going on awful dates, because he's found his soulmate and it is Damon. Seriously, they're perfect together. After partying together at the Golden Globes, Affleck and Damon hung out at the Los Angeles premiere of Live By Night, where they were giggly and all over each other all night.

When Ben Affleck brings Matt Damon as his date to his movie premiere. Get me a friendship this pure pic.twitter.com/zYM8aLmHNk — hannah (@Hannnahchilders) January 10, 2017

With a bromance that strong, who needs the ladies, amiright?

Affleck and Damon have been good buddies for years, but Affleck taking Damon as his date to a movie premiere? That's taking things to a new level, and I, for one, am really excited about it.

