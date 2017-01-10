One month after their separation, Flip or Flop's Christina & Tarek El Moussa are officially ending their marriage

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa are getting a divorce.

The estranged couple announced their plans to separate one month ago, and on Monday, Jan. 9, they made a decision that was a little more binding: Tarek filed for divorce, his lawyer confirmed to People magazine.

Despite stating in their separation announcement on Dec. 12 that they had opted for counseling to "sort out" their relationship and would be separating to contemplate the future of their marriage, it seems that the couple decided that what is best for them is to ultimately terminate their seven-year marriage.

In their earlier statement the couple revealed that their focus was on their children during this time, and that they intended to be the best parents they could be, adding that they would continue to plan their professional life together and would work through the process [the separation] in a manner that was civil and cooperative. And that certainly seems to be the case, because the former couple appear to be upbeat — at least, according to social media — despite the fact that they are going through a divorce.

Tarek's Instagram is filled with pictures of their two children: son Brayden, and daughter Taylor.

#Daddy #daughter #day with my new #homie @robertdrenk... 2 dads 3 daughters.... We don't #stand a #chance!!! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:46pm PST

#tickle time before #bedtime!!! This boy melts my heart when he #giggles!! Cutest little #monkey ever!!!!! A video posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:11pm PST

He also shared a sweet video of himself dancing with his children, which he tagged Christina in, and accompanied with a loving caption. He wrote, "#Dancing with the #stars... No #dancing with my #stars!! Nothing like coming #home to these two. #luckiest man #alive."

#Dancing with the #stars... No #dancing with my #stars!! Nothing like coming #home to these two. #luckiest man #alive@christinaelmoussa A video posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

Christina's social media is also positive and dedicated to her children. On Monday, Jan. 9, she shared a video of her children driving in a toy car. And just last week she posted a photo collage of herself and Taylor looking all smiles.

#SundayFunday #TaylorReese #BraydenJames #SheDrivesBetterThanMe A video posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

A little afternoon mini golf sesh with my fav little lady #webothgotaholeinone A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

Their co-parenting game is on-point.

But can we really be surprised that Tarek and Christina are taking this split so well? According to New York Post's Page Six, both parties seemed to have moved on: Christina with family contractor Gary Anderson, while Tarek briefly dated the couple's former nanny, Alyssa Logan, following the split.

Are you surprised that Christina and Tarek El Moussa are getting divorced? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

