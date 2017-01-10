Updates about Kim Kardashian West's robbery are making it impossible for her to move on from the trauma

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

On Monday, Jan. 9, there was a major breakthrough in Kim Kardashian West's robbery case, after French officials arrested several suspects in Paris and the surrounding areas to bring them in for questioning.

While it's positive for Kardashian West that her assailants may finally be brought to justice, some three months after the robbery, it has reportedly caused her to re-live the trauma of being robbed at gunpoint.

Kardashian West is trying hard to move on with her life, and just recently made her return to social media (and subsequently the public eye) but according to a source close to the reality TV star, she's having a very hard time. The source told People, "Kim is aware that the French police have made arrests relating to her robbery. While she is relieved they are making progress, any updates makes her relive everything. It's still very tough for her to deal with."

According to the source, Kardashian West reportedly "gets very upset anytime she talks about the robbery" and "she just wants to move on from it." Which is probably why she is eager to get back into work, and will reportedly make her first official public appearance since the attack when she attends makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's Master Class in Dubai.

"She is excited about her Dubai trip. She is excited about the change of scenery and is looking forward to spending time with her fans," the source said. "She will have a big security team. She isn't concerned about her safety. As of now, the kids are not coming."

Our thoughts are with Kim Kardashian West during what we can only imagine must be an incredibly difficult time.

