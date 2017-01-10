Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie have released their first joint statement since announcing their decision to split

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Last September when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their decision to divorce after 12 years together, the world was shocked, but the ugliness that followed was even more shocking.

However, it looks as though Pitt and Jolie may have finally come to a decision for the good of their family. On Monday, Jan. 9, the estranged couple released a joint statement, their first since their decision to divorce, and in it they revealed their decision to seal all court documents relating to both their divorce, and the custody of their six children.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification," the couple said in a statement obtained by CNN.

This is great news, because it is not just the couple who have been affected by the public scrutiny of their divorce, but also their children, as every bitter detail has been meticulously recorded by the press. The decision to get a private judge will help seal all the details and let the divorce negotiations play out without interference from the press.

Plus, the fact that Jolie and Pitt have been able to agree on something, even if it is the direction on which to take their divorce, seems to suggest that they are willing to put their differences aside and begin to heal their family.

Do you think Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie made a smart move opting for a private judge? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

