Piers Morgan won't be giving Meryl Streep a standing ovation for her Golden Globes speech

While most of the world reacted with awe and admiration for Meryl Streep for her powerful Golden Globes acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, there were some people who felt that her words were inappropriate. Unsurprisingly, one of the most vocal detractors is Piers Morgan.

Streep's speech honoured women, showed an appreciation of people of different nationalities and backgrounds, and made a strong political statement by mentioning President-elect Donald Trump's mockery of reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a congenital joint condition. Steep didn't mention Trump by name, but we all knew exactly who she was talking about.

In his column for Daily Mail on Monday, Jan. 9, Morgan, a self-confessed Streep fan, slammed her for her speech, writing, "I haven't heard such elitist snobbery since Hillary Clinton branded Trump supporters ‘a basket of deplorables'."

Morgan pointed out that the alleged incident between Kovaleski and Trump happened in 2015 and that "There's even been another Golden Globes in between then and now, at which it was never mentioned." He also wrote, "Trump has always furiously denied that he was mocking the reporters disability," adding that "a Conservative website produced video evidence of numerous other instances where he made the exact same gesture to fully able-bodied people when attacking them."

Morgan went on to claim that he "laughed out loud with incredulity" after Streep said, "Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose," because he found it to be incredibly hypocritical. He added, "You'd be hard-pushed to find an industry that encourages more disrespect and violence than Hollywood."

The Good Morning Britain host referred to Hollywood as "A place where rich powerful people make billions of dollars by regularly pandering to the lowest common denominators of sexism, racism, homophobia and misogyny. And happily exploit ever more hideous, graphic violence to make a fast, easy buck."

Morgan's comments have lead to debate on Twitter. Some called him out for double standards.

sneak preview of the new @piersmorgan column about streep (or whomever) v trump: pic.twitter.com/KWPwbUAAbf — Sean Patrick (@veryaveragemale) January 9, 2017

@piersmorgan ripping into Meryl Streep on air for giving a standing ovation to a child rapist, but he forgets he hacked a dead woman's phone — Jessamine (@Jess_Humphrey7) January 10, 2017

@piersmorgan you're Streep bashing too? That's low even by your standards. — David Lilley (@Therealizzard) January 10, 2017

trump used his fame to speak out on issues years before he ran 4 office. why was he allowed & Ms Streep should keep quiet? no hypocrisy pls https://t.co/CrpSCREcrw — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 9, 2017

But others have shown a newfound appreciation for the outspoken journalist, applaudiing him for calling Streep out over her anti-Trump speech.

Thank you @piersmorgan we the people will show over paid actors like Meryl Streep who's the BOSS! #BOYCOTT https://t.co/SawVls1ABL — Alt Right Bitch (@milosycophant) January 9, 2017

Casual reminder that Meryl Streep gave Roman Polanski a standing ovation, courtesy of @piersmorgan. https://t.co/dQLsEl1c3E pic.twitter.com/0G4p0Msu3k — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) January 9, 2017

HAS MERYL STREEP ever met @RealDonaldTrump? I doubt it. She should diversify what she reads to get TRUTH from Press cc @PiersMorgan @THR — Sandra Rupp (@ExecCareerCoach) January 9, 2017

