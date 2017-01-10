Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Piers Morgan slams Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech as 'elitist snobbery'

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

View Profile
Image: Rocky/WENN.com
Print

Piers Morgan won't be giving Meryl Streep a standing ovation for her Golden Globes speech

From SheKnows UK

While most of the world reacted with awe and admiration for Meryl Streep for her powerful Golden Globes acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, there were some people who felt that her words were inappropriate. Unsurprisingly, one of the most vocal detractors is Piers Morgan.

More: Does Donald Trump have nothing better to do than tweet about Meryl Streep?

Streep's speech honoured women, showed an appreciation of people of different nationalities and backgrounds, and made a strong political statement by mentioning President-elect Donald Trump's mockery of reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a congenital joint condition. Steep didn't mention Trump by name, but we all knew exactly who she was talking about.

In his column for Daily Mail on Monday, Jan. 9, Morgan, a self-confessed Streep fan, slammed her for her speech, writing, "I haven't heard such elitist snobbery since Hillary Clinton branded Trump supporters ‘a basket of deplorables'."

Morgan pointed out that the alleged incident between Kovaleski and Trump happened in 2015 and that "There's even been another Golden Globes in between then and now, at which it was never mentioned." He also wrote, "Trump has always furiously denied that he was mocking the reporters disability," adding that "a Conservative website produced video evidence of numerous other instances where he made the exact same gesture to fully able-bodied people when attacking them."

More: Piers Morgan will interview Lady Gaga after he cast doubt over her rape & PTSD claims

Morgan went on to claim that he "laughed out loud with incredulity" after Streep said, "Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose," because he found it to be incredibly hypocritical. He added, "You'd be hard-pushed to find an industry that encourages more disrespect and violence than Hollywood."

The Good Morning Britain host referred to Hollywood as "A place where rich powerful people make billions of dollars by regularly pandering to the lowest common denominators of sexism, racism, homophobia and misogyny. And happily exploit ever more hideous, graphic violence to make a fast, easy buck."

Morgan's comments have lead to debate on Twitter. Some called him out for double standards.

More: Enough already with Piers Morgan's racist BS

But others have shown a newfound appreciation for the outspoken journalist, applaudiing him for calling Streep out over her anti-Trump speech.

Was Morgan right to criticise Streep? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
All the best Golden Globes 2017 GIFs we cannot stop watching
The most memorable excerpts from the 2017 Golden Globes winners' speeches
Drew Barrymore's been killing the fashion game since 1983
Pantsuits and gowns that made our 2017 Golden Globes best dressed list
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!