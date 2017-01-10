Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

The Bachelor's Nick Viall is Snow White's Dopey in human form

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: ABC
Print

Nick Viall is pulling a Snow White and getting all Dopey on The Bachelor Season 21

The Bachelor Season 21 just got awkward as the first round of group dates showcased an interesting side of Nick Viall.

Viall absolutely didn't seem to know what to do with himself, smooshed in between all of his lovely — and sexually competitive — ladies. He crumbled under the pressure. It ended more than awkwardly for the poor guy, who looked like he was lost most of the time.

More: Nick Viall's new Bachelor promo is such a tease

And we've totally figured out why. Viall is Dopey from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Just check out the GIFs below if you are skeptical.

Nick Viall is pulling a Snow White and getting all Dopey on The Bachelor Season 21
Image: ABC
Nick Viall is pulling a Snow White and getting all Dopey on The Bachelor Season 21
Image: Disney

On the group date, Viall looked like a fish out of water. He even looked bored in some moments with all the women.

Nick Viall is pulling a Snow White and getting all Dopey on The Bachelor Season 21
Image: ABC

Granted, it was kind of a weird initial date with the ladies. On their first date, Viall participated in a wedding photo shoot with each of the women.

More: Why are they casting women so much younger than Nick Viall on The Bachelor?

Could it just be that he was overwhelmed?

Nick Viall is pulling a Snow White and getting all Dopey on The Bachelor Season 21
Image: Disney

Nick is clearly down to have a good time...

Nick Viall is pulling a Snow White and getting all Dopey on The Bachelor Season 21
Image: ABC

...Maybe he just prefers a little more action?

Nick Viall is pulling a Snow White and getting all Dopey on The Bachelor Season 21
Image: Disney

We also don't blame him for quickly getting sick of the ladies' antics. Already.

More: Bachelorette's Chad Johnson & Robby Hayes trash-talked Nick Viall so hard

Corrine is jealous and taking her shirt off. Liz is airing her dirty laundry with Nick in front of all the ladies. And he's already faux breaking up with six of them, only to experience their wrath. Whew!

Nick Viall is pulling a Snow White and getting all Dopey on The Bachelor Season 21
Image: ABC

We would imagine that in Week 2 Viall already has a pretty good idea of which women he's interested in and which he's just keeping around to make a good show. We can all see it.

Nick Viall is pulling a Snow White and getting all Dopey on The Bachelor Season 21
Image: Disney

All in all, Viall redeemed himself with the one-on-one. He's clearly better when he's only got one woman to juggle.

Nick Viall is pulling a Snow White and getting all Dopey on The Bachelor Season 21
Image: ABC
Nick Viall is pulling a Snow White and getting all Dopey on The Bachelor Season 21
Image: Disney

Did you think Nick Viall's first round of group dates on The Bachelor were super awkward?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Nick Viall is pulling a Snow White and getting all Dopey on The Bachelor Season 21
Image: ABC
Tagged in
nick viall
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
All the best Golden Globes 2017 GIFs we cannot stop watching
The most memorable excerpts from the 2017 Golden Globes winners' speeches
Drew Barrymore's been killing the fashion game since 1983
Pantsuits and gowns that made our 2017 Golden Globes best dressed list
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!