Channing & Jenna Dewan Tatum apparently decided getting naked was more fun than attending the Golden Globes

While most A-list celebs were drinking too much champagne at the 2017 Golden Globes, Jenna Dewan Tatum was getting naked and napping while husband Channing Tatum snapped some artsy pics.

Tatum shared the pic with the world via his Instagram. In the black and white photo, Dewan Tatum is sprawled in bed, with only half of her body covered in a sheet. The rest is clearly bare. Tatum captioned the sexy shot with, "Nap time = The Best Time."

Nap time = The Best Time A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Uh, ya, especially when you're napping with a hottie like Jenna Dewan Tatum.

It looks like the couple didn't plan to spend the entire evening without making at least a public appearance or two, though.

After Dewan Tatum woke up from her nap, she gussied herself up and attended the InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globe After Party 2017.

No doubt Dewan Tatum gave her hubby permission to post the sexy photo. This isn't the first time he's shared his wife's beauty with the world. The couple recently celebrated 11 years together and their 7th wedding anniversary. To commemorate the day, Tatum posted a topless photo of his leading lady.

This woman, 11 years together, 7 married. Happy anniversary Cake. Thank you baby I love you. Plus you look daaaaaaaaanmm!!! A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jul 11, 2016 at 6:02pm PDT

No word yet why Tatum didn't accompany Dewan Tatum to her Golden Globes after party, but he was probably at home taking care of their 3-year-old daughter, Everly.

Do you think Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum are one of the sexiest duos in Hollywood?

