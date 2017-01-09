If it's up to Milo Ventimiglia, Jess won't be Rory's baby daddy on Gilmore Girls

Ever since Allyson Koerner can remember, she's been in a committed relationship — with the entertainment and TV world, that is. After receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees in English and journalism, respectively, she's been living...

Remember when Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life came to a close and Rory revealed to Lorelai that she is pregnant? Those final four words definitely left fans wondering just who Rory's baby daddy is. Well, if you ask Milo Ventimiglia, he has no idea and seems like he could care less, because, well, he hasn't really thought about it.

Clearly, Ventimiglia isn't like every other fan who is probably attempting to conduct their very own DNA test somehow to figure out who the dad is, stat. While chatting with Variety at the 2017 Golden Globes, he was asked who he thought the father of Rory's child is.

The actor who brings Jess Mariano to life gave quite the surprising answer and said, "I don't think it's any of the three guys at all." He added, "I don't know. You know what? I haven't really sat around and thought about it, wondered who it was. So, I'll be surprised as anyone else is."

Who is the father of Rory's baby? We asked @MiloVentimiglia at the red carpet last night #GoldenGlobes #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/RkWOSzlq1Z — Variety (@Variety) January 9, 2017

Whoa. He doesn't think it's Jess, Logan, or Dean? Admittedly, fans probably didn't suspect Dean, seeing as he is now married with children of his own. Also, Dean and Rory don't seem to have anything romantic going on like they did in previous seasons. As for the other two, Jess and Logan appeared to be the most likely candidates, in addition to Paul and Wookie guy. Though, it has to be Logan, right?

Thanks to Ventimiglia's response, feel free to run wild with even more theories as to who it could be. Really, the This Is Us star could just be pulling fans' legs and adding to the speculation. Or, he very well has no idea because he hasn't been allowed inside Amy Sherman-Palladino's inner circle.

Whatever the case, the identity of Rory's baby daddy remains a mystery and will probably continue to be until new episodes (keep those fingers crossed) of Gilmore Girls pop up on Netflix

As for Ventimiglia, he'll be too busy channeling all of his energy into playing Jack Pearson. Really, who can blame him or be mad at him for that?

