Andrew Garfield was Emma Stone's biggest fan at the 2017 Golden Globes

If you somehow haven’t seen La La Land yet, our condolences — and maybe stop reading this post.

Perhaps the greatest lesson from the film is that sometimes what you love will be sacrificed for the sake of the greater dream that drives you. It is the lesson that star Emma Stone seems to resonate with the most. She and her on-again, off-again love Andrew Garfield seem to emulate the characters Mia and Sebastian from this film, leading their own La La Land love story in real life.

1. They've broken up but still care deeply about one another.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Garfield revealed if he could only bring one person to a deserted island with him, it would be Stone.

"I love Emma. She's all right. She can come," he said.

2. They support one another.

Just as Mia (played by Stone) was still utterly inspired by the music Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) played at the end of La La Land so too is Garfield still inspired by Stone.

"I'm so excited for her tonight. And my fingers are so crossed for her, it's insane," Garfield told Access Hollywood on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet.

It looks like Garfield's finger crossing paid off because Stone won the award for Best Actress in a Drama.

3. If circumstances change, they could find their way back to one another.

Sure, Stone's character in La La Land ended up married with a kid, but the ending still felt hopeful with the beautiful montage of a happy ending for the two. Stone and Garfield could still find it together since neither of them have yet found it apart.

4. True love is sometimes put aside for the sake of dreams.

Garfield and Stone reportedly broke up most recently because Garfield was ready to start a family and Stone wasn't at that place in her life. Of course, that's different than the storyline in La La Land, but the parallels still hold true since, for the sake of her career, Stone stepped away from the relationship. If the rumors are true, it had nothing to do with the fact that she didn't love Garfield.

Let's hope that Stone and Garfield end up right where they're supposed to be five years from now. Of course, if they don't end up together then every red carpet where they run into one another, we'll be picturing something like this: