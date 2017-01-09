HGTV's Nicole Curtis takes a break from her yearlong custody battle to make Rehab Addict announcement

Image: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

There's clearly something in the water at HGTV right now, because the stars from that network's shows are bringing all of the drama lately.

Most recently it's Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis' turn. Curtis is embroiled in a nasty, yearlong (so far) custody battle with her ex, and she announced last week that with everything going on in her personal life, she didn't know if she'd be able to return to HGTV for Rehab Addict's eighth season.

She seems to have figured things out, though, and will be returning to the show, she announced on Instagram.

"Yes, don't call it a comeback," she wrote alongside a promo shot for the show. "I've just been taking my sweet time doing what needed to be done. My guys and I are ready to rock it . No bs, you know how we do it."

She also announced the news on Facebook.

Curtis gave birth to her son, Harper Curtis-Maguire, in 2015, and has been battling his father, Shane Maguire, for custody ever since. They're still making regular court appearances; their next scheduled court date is later this month.

The battle has gotten nasty at times. At one point, Maguire asked a judge to force Curtis to submit to a psychological evaluation, but the judge decided at the time that the evaluation wasn't necessary. Since then, a judge has ordered both parents to work with their lawyers and each other to come up with a three-month parenting plan.

