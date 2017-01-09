Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Nicole Curtis has officially ended her hiatus from Rehab Addict

Image: Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Print

HGTV's Nicole Curtis takes a break from her yearlong custody battle to make Rehab Addict announcement

There's clearly something in the water at HGTV right now, because the stars from that network's shows are bringing all of the drama lately.

More: Budget-friendly kid decor from HGTV's Kelly Edwards

Most recently it's Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis' turn. Curtis is embroiled in a nasty, yearlong (so far) custody battle with her ex, and she announced last week that with everything going on in her personal life, she didn't know if she'd be able to return to HGTV for Rehab Addict's eighth season.

She seems to have figured things out, though, and will be returning to the show, she announced on Instagram.

"Yes, don't call it a comeback," she wrote alongside a promo shot for the show. "I've just been taking my sweet time doing what needed to be done. My guys and I are ready to rock it . No bs, you know how we do it."

More: HGTV's Chip Gaines challenges allegations he's against same-sex marriage

She also announced the news on Facebook.

Curtis gave birth to her son, Harper Curtis-Maguire, in 2015, and has been battling his father, Shane Maguire, for custody ever since. They're still making regular court appearances; their next scheduled court date is later this month.

The battle has gotten nasty at times. At one point, Maguire asked a judge to force Curtis to submit to a psychological evaluation, but the judge decided at the time that the evaluation wasn't necessary. Since then, a judge has ordered both parents to work with their lawyers and each other to come up with a three-month parenting plan.

More: Before you condemn Chip & Joanna Gaines, wait for them to at least address the issue

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

HGTV's Nicole Curtis takes a break from her yearlong custody battle to make Rehab Addict announcement
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
All the best Golden Globes 2017 GIFs we cannot stop watching
The most memorable excerpts from the 2017 Golden Globes winners' speeches
Drew Barrymore's been killing the fashion game since 1983
Pantsuits and gowns that made our 2017 Golden Globes best dressed list
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!