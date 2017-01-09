Laura Dern & Billy Bob Thornton's awkward Golden Globes moment had everyone talking

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Print

We all know Billy Bob Thornton and Laura Dern have some ~history~.

More: Was that just a friendly kiss Sarah Paulson gave Amanda Peet at the Golden Globes?

The two dated from 1997 to 1999, got engaged, and then abruptly split up when Thornton moved in with Angelina Jolie, who was 20 years younger than him. Thornton and Jolie only stayed married for three years, which probably only added to the slap in the face that Dern felt like she was getting. That's something you can't let go of overnight — or even after almost two decades — and Dern proved it at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

When Thornton won the award for Best Actor in a TV Series for his role in Amazon's Goliath, he had to squeeze past Dern in the audience to get to the stage. Props to whoever made that seating arrangement, because that, folks, is how great TV is made.

Never in my life have I witnessed something as awkward as Laura Dern dodging the same oxygen space as Billy Bob. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PoYeSIi9UI — Hallie Boston (@may0negg) January 9, 2017

Her face! Good for Dern for staying perfectly expressionless, yet still simultaneously conveying her deep desire to stab Thornton in the face as he walks by. She deserves that Golden Globe more than he does.

More: Pantsuits and gowns that made our 2017 Golden Globes best dressed list

The internet, obviously, had an absolute field day with this.

Laura Dern's face when Billy Bob Thornton walked past her. Yikes. #GoldenGlobes #BillyBobThornton — Kate Casey (@KateCasey) January 9, 2017

I'm convinced Billy Bob Thornton walked past Laura Dern just to piss her off. #GoldenGlobes — Maggie Triantafillou (@m_triantafillou) January 9, 2017

Billy Bob walking past Laura Dern to accept his award= why I watch these award shows. #GoldenGlobes — Katie Creekmur Long (@katiekat23) January 9, 2017

Who knew so much joy could come out of a really ugly breakup?

More: Something was totally off with Ryan Seacrest at the 2017 Golden Globes

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.