If looks could kill, Billy Bob Thornton would have died at the Golden Globes

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Laura Dern & Billy Bob Thornton's awkward Golden Globes moment had everyone talking

We all know Billy Bob Thornton and Laura Dern have some ~history~.

The two dated from 1997 to 1999, got engaged, and then abruptly split up when Thornton moved in with Angelina Jolie, who was 20 years younger than him. Thornton and Jolie only stayed married for three years, which probably only added to the slap in the face that Dern felt like she was getting. That's something you can't let go of overnight — or even after almost two decades — and Dern proved it at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

When Thornton won the award for Best Actor in a TV Series for his role in Amazon's Goliath, he had to squeeze past Dern in the audience to get to the stage. Props to whoever made that seating arrangement, because that, folks, is how great TV is made.

Her face! Good for Dern for staying perfectly expressionless, yet still simultaneously conveying her deep desire to stab Thornton in the face as he walks by. She deserves that Golden Globe more than he does.

The internet, obviously, had an absolute field day with this.

Who knew so much joy could come out of a really ugly breakup?

Laura Dern & Billy Bob Thornton's awkward Golden Globes moment had everyone talking
Image: Getty Images
Tagged in
Comments
