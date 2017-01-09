Jenna Bush Hager isn't the only person receiving hate for the Hidden Fences slip

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Jenna Bush Hager has apologized for her Golden Globes night gaffe, confusing the names of Fences and Hidden Figures.

Hager was interviewing celebs on the Golden Globes red carpet before the show when she made the mistake. Talking with Pharrell Williams, she said, "So, you’re nominated for Hidden Fences." Williams is actually nominated for Hidden Figures. The mistake was immediately called out online, especially since the two films she confused both feature black casts.

Who let Jenna Bush Hager happen? #GoldenGlobes — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) January 9, 2017

Thanks, Jenna Bush Hager, for screwing up black films & making everyone think GOP is racist. Thanks. A. lot. Damn idiot Bushes. LOSERS. — AsLan's Girl (@Aslans_Girl) January 9, 2017

Hager appeared on Monday morning's episode of the Today show, where she offered viewers a heartfelt apology for the mix up.

"If I offended people, I am deeply sorry," she said. "It was a mistake because as y’all know I’m not perfect. What I didn’t want to do is make anybody feel lesser than what they are."

Hager also said she's seen both Hidden Figures and Fences, and called both of them brilliant.

Michael Keaton made the same mistake from the Golden Globes stage, but so far, has stayed silent about it.

Meanwhile, Hager's co-host, Al Roker, had her back on Today, saying all the social media hate directed at Hager is "a cheap shot." Roker, however, is kind of known for embarrassing live TV mess-ups, including one at the Golden Globes in which he called Jessica Biel "Jessica Alba."

