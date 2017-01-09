Top Chef's Amanda Baumgarten just might be Katsuji Tanabe's No. 1 fan

If you've been hoping the veterans were going to dominate Season 14 of Top Chef, you'd better think again.
Following Sam Talbot's exit, another veteran cheftestant got booted off — Amanda Baumgarten. The judges found the Chicago chef's duck dish boring in the elimination challenge.
So is she surprised she was told to pack her knives and go? And who's she rooting for? Here's what she had to say in our exclusive interview.
Amanda Baumgarten: It's never fun getting eliminated, but I had a feeling that it was my time to go.
AB: All the judges make me nervous, but Padma [Lakshmi] is by far the most intimidating. Her palate is so on point. Nothing gets past her.
AB: I think this season is all about girl power. I'm torn between Brooke [Williamson], Casey [Thompson], and Shirley [Chung]. I'm rooting for them all!
AB: The female veterans!
AB: I got along with everyone. We all really bonded with each other.
AB: ...I don't think I can tell you. [Winks]
AB: Like I said, I think it was my time to go.
AB: Getting to know and work with such a group of talented chefs was by far the best part of returning for another season. I'm really proud to call them my friends.
AB: The clock...
AB: Katsuji Tanabe!!
