Of course Donald Trump & KellyAnne Conway had to respond to Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech

Anyone who watched the Golden Globes will agree: Meryl Streep's speech as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award was a highlight of the night.

Well, anyone except President-elect Donald Trump, who took to Twitter to slam Streep.

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes," he wrote. "She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never 'mocked' a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him 'groveling' when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!"

In her speech, Streep focused on the time Trump mocked reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a congenital joint condition. Trump still maintains that he never mocked Kovaleski's disability, except it happened on TV so there's literally film of it and why does anyone believe anything this guy says?

Remember when Trump claimed that he didn't have time to have "repetitive" daily security briefings? How funny that he doesn't have time for that, something that is integral to the safety of our country and his effing job, but he can still tweet up a storm when Saturday Night Live hurts his feelings or when he needs to accuse Meryl Streep of lying about something that he literally did on camera.

And just because clearly no one on Trump's team has anything bigger to worry about, his spokeswoman, KellyAnne Conway, went of Fox & Friends Monday morning to keep on slamming Streep.

"I’m concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep is also, I think, inciting people’s worst instincts,” she said. “When she won’t get up there and say, ‘I didn’t like it, but let’s try to support him and see where we can find some common ground with him.’ Which he has actually done from moment one. The moment he won, he said I’m going to be president for [all people]."

Here's a novel idea that Trump and his team should take a minute to think about: Presidents have been publicly criticized for all of recorded history. When it keeps happening, and especially when it happens for legitimate reasons like you fucking mocked a disabled person, maybe you can learn to deal with it like a grown-up and do your damn job without being constantly butthurt.

