The timing of Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill's split was the worst: it happened on her birthday weekend

Last week Nicki Minaj confirmed (after a month of speculation) that she and Meek Mill had ended their relationship — but now we've discovered that their split couldn't have happened at a worse time.

According to TMZ, sources close to Minaj and Mill revealed that they broke up during Minaj's birthday weekend last month (she turned 34 on Dec. 8) while on a luxury getaway in Turks and Caicos. Apparently Mill was not paying attention to Minaj during the trip, and she got very angry and confronted him, resulting in him leaving the island without her.

Minaj then reportedly said "screw this," and that was the end of the breakup — which is actually surprising because ever since the news broke that the couple had called it quits there have been several dramatic reports about their breakup, including allegations of cheating.

According to TMZ, there are reports that Mill was cheating on Minaj with a woman named Sonye Rasool, but Rasool told the publication that she and Mill reportedly hooked up years prior to his relationship with Minaj, and that no cheating took place. She is reportedly also planning to file defamation lawsuits against several outlets.

So, while no cheating took place, and the reason for Mill's and Minaj's split was actually far less dramatic than most thought, could this mean that they may rekindle their romance in the future?

While we can't say that this will never happen, the couple don't appear to be in any hurry to kiss and makeup, and Mill's cryptic Instagram posts seem to be throwing major shade at Minaj and their breakup. Most recently he took to Instagram to share a photo of three pairs of legs (one of which is of a woman) along with the caption, "I'm wayyyy too picky now" — which has, unsurprisingly, sparked a reaction from fans.

"Cant wait to see the downgrades. No one is above Nicki and you know it. @meekmill" markantoni0 commented. Bfan4ever share similar thoughts, writing, "Damn u full of it now I see why Nicki dumped u didn't deserve her at all go be with your white girl lol clown."

While joejerzey_tv wrote, "U can't be picky, u lucked out with Nicki bro."

Do you think Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill will get back together? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.