Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

There's been a major breakthrough in Kim Kardashian West's robbery case

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

View Profile
Image: WENN.com
Print

Kim Kardashian West may not have to wait years to get justice for her terrifying Paris robbery

It's been over three months since Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, but her case has definitely not run cold. In fact, according to a new report from People magazine, there has been a major breakthrough. French authorities revealed on Monday, Jan. 9 that 16 suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery.

More: Kim Kardashian West's back & she's still got major selfie game

According to the publication, the arrests took place in several different locations in Paris and surrounding cities in the early hours of Monday morning. It is believed that questioning is underway, and the suspects can be held for up to 96 hours before they must either be charged or released.

People magazine reports that "exploitable DNA" was found on a piece of jewelry, a diamond-encrusted Jacob & Co. Cross that was dropped by the thieves during their getaway — it was found by a passerby and handed to the police. DNA from a second suspect was found inside Kardashian West's hotel room — this according to French newspaper, Le Monde. According to Le Monde, police had been monitoring these two suspects closely for several weeks prior to the arrests.

While the Paris prosecutor's office hasn't yet commented on the arrests, according to People, they have learned that some of the suspects have already been brought before two magistrates for questioning while the investigation continues.

More: Kim Kardashian West is just trying to fool you with that sneaky social media gag

So, while we thought it could be years until Kim Kardashian West's attackers were be brought to justice, that may not be the case after all.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Kim Kardashian West may not have to wait years to get justice for her terrifying Paris robbery
Image: Lionsgate
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
All the best Golden Globes 2017 GIFs we cannot stop watching
The most memorable excerpts from the 2017 Golden Globes winners' speeches
Drew Barrymore's been killing the fashion game since 1983
Pantsuits and gowns that made our 2017 Golden Globes best dressed list
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!