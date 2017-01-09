Nicole Richie's success is causing strain in her marriage to Joel Madden, apparently

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Print

It may seem like Nicole Richie and Joel Madden have it all: successful careers, two beautiful children (a daughter Harlow, and a son, Sparrow) and a happy and healthy marriage. But according to a new report the latter may not be true.

More: For Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, their family is everything

The couple began dating back in 2006 and were married four years later in 2010, but after more than a decade together they're apparently headed for divorce, sources told InTouch Weekly. According to the publication, Richie and Madden's relationship is taking strain because of the stress that comes with juggling their careers and parenthood.

Both Madden and Richie are successful in their own rights, but according to the publication, Richie has become the family's breadwinner and this has caused Madden to allegedly feel intimidated by his wife.

More: Amy Duggar fires back at divorce rumors with the sweetest holiday pic

"They have been arguing lately because Joel feels Nicole is working too much," the source told the publication, adding, "Joel has had a successful music career with his band, but Nicole’s become the family breadwinner. That leaves Joel feeling threatened."

These divorce rumors are persistent, with Radar Online reporting just last week that the couple's marriage is in crisis, and they noted separate occasions where both Madden and Richie were spotted out without their wedding rings (we'd like to point out that sometimes people forget to put on their rings, and that doesn't necessarily suggest that there's trouble in paradise). But according to the the publication, a friend of the couple's told them that they're trying to "salvage what is left of their marriage" after having a "super rough year."

A source also told the publication, "Nicole and Joel are basically living as co-parents right now."

More: There’s major drama unfolding in T.I. and Tiny’s divorce

Could the rumors be true? Share your thoughts with us on the Nicole Richie and Joel Madden divorce rumors in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.