Barb from Stranger Things is alive and well in this La La Land-inspired Golden Globes skit

Jimmy Fallon probably just won the superlative of "Greatest Awards Show Cold Open Ever" with his 2017 Golden Globes introduction. It had everything: Evan Rachel Wood reprising her Westworld role, La La Land's opening musical number, Kit Harington pretending to be dead á la Jon Snow, and even Barb from Stranger Things rising from the depths of a pool. In short: this cold open was freaking amazing.

I mean, does it get any better than an introduction modeled off of the amazing La La Land? Fallon made sure to hit on the film's many iconic moments, including the stuck-in-traffic opening number and the planetarium dance scene. He was joined by a ton of famous faces, including Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, Rami Malek, the kids of Stranger Things, Tina Fey, and his bro-in-arms, Justin Timberlake. Everyone came together to create a purer-than-the-driven-snow opening that left you buzzing with pure joy.

Maybe the best and most meme-able moment was Barb fulfilling all of our dreams and rising from the depths of the pool. It validated all of those fans who desperately wanted Barb to get her due and gave us perhaps the greatest GIF of 2017.

But how can you stop there? What about the absolutely brilliant moment when Timberlake appeared and whisked Fallon off his feet and into the stars? Watching those bros boogie down was the definition of "charming."

It may have been short and sweet, but Fallon totally won us over with his introductory number. It may be worth revisiting repeatedly in the coming days, especially if you want to keep the Golden Globes good times going.

