Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Was that just a friendly kiss Sarah Paulson gave Amanda Peet at the Golden Globes?

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images
Print

Sarah Paulson & Amanda Peet give Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard a run for their money for best red carpet kiss

Amanda Peet and Sarah Paulson shared a Golden Globes red carpet kiss — right on the mouth!

Peet and Paulson were posing together on the red carpet when the smooch took place. Paulson was rocking a gorgeous gold Marc Jacobs dress, and Peet went for a burgundy gown for the evening.

More: Something was totally off with Ryan Seacrest at the 2017 Golden Globes

The two ladies caused quite the Twitter stir with their adorable gesture.

The two besties go way back, celebrating award shows together and rocking red carpets every chance they get.

More: 9 Best #SmartGirlsAsk interviews with stars at the Golden Globes (VIDEOS)

It looks like Paulson's girlfriend Holland Taylor was unable to attend the award's show tonight, so Peet stepped in, which she has done before.

Back in December, Paulson also brought Peet to the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

"Marcia wasn’t available,” Peet said at the time, referencing Paulson's nomination for her role as Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. "I’ll take it! I’m sloppy seconds."

More: These are the real standout moments from the Golden Globes in years past

Paulson won her first Golden Globe in the category of Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television. She took the opportunity to thank the real Marcia Clark for her contributions during the O.J. Simpson trial.

"And to the remarkable Marcia Clark: You are an inspiration to me," Paulson said. "If I could live my life with a fraction of your wit, integrity, and your unapologetic fierceness, I would be on the road to doing it right."

Do you think Amanda Peet and Sarah Paulson won the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Sarah Paulson & Amanda Peet give Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard a run for their money for best red carpet kiss
Image: Steve Granitz/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tagged in
amanda peet
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Drew Barrymore's been killing the fashion game since 1983
Pantsuits and gowns that made our 2017 Golden Globes best dressed list
What you didn't see in Hidden Figures about the real people who inspired the film
'90s cult classics are coming back to TV, baby — 2017 is their big year
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!