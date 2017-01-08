Sarah Paulson & Amanda Peet give Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard a run for their money for best red carpet kiss

Image: Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images

Amanda Peet and Sarah Paulson shared a Golden Globes red carpet kiss — right on the mouth!

Peet and Paulson were posing together on the red carpet when the smooch took place. Paulson was rocking a gorgeous gold Marc Jacobs dress, and Peet went for a burgundy gown for the evening.

The two ladies caused quite the Twitter stir with their adorable gesture.

Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet just won the red carpet pic.twitter.com/0kqQUm0sdj — vale (@r4ulsonfeels) January 9, 2017

#BFF #Goals brought to you by these two lovely lady birds! Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet at… https://t.co/93RFurSIAF — Tamah Krinsky (@TamahKrinsky) December 12, 2016

is there a more iconic duo than Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet together on red carpets pic.twitter.com/t6helNgwil — p.c (@90sIover) January 9, 2017

The two besties go way back, celebrating award shows together and rocking red carpets every chance they get.

It looks like Paulson's girlfriend Holland Taylor was unable to attend the award's show tonight, so Peet stepped in, which she has done before.

Back in December, Paulson also brought Peet to the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

"Marcia wasn’t available,” Peet said at the time, referencing Paulson's nomination for her role as Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. "I’ll take it! I’m sloppy seconds."

Paulson won her first Golden Globe in the category of Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television. She took the opportunity to thank the real Marcia Clark for her contributions during the O.J. Simpson trial.

"And to the remarkable Marcia Clark: You are an inspiration to me," Paulson said. "If I could live my life with a fraction of your wit, integrity, and your unapologetic fierceness, I would be on the road to doing it right."

