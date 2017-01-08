Ryan Seacrest spit on Bradley Cooper and asked strange questions at the Golden Globes

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: WENN.com

Print

Awards season has officially begun with the Golden Globes. The excitement is palpable, the fashion is to die for, and the red carpet interviews are, well, mostly good. You see, there was one red carpet host gathering a bit of attention and not for the best reasons. Ryan Seacrest seemed a little awkward on the Golden Globes red carpet and for those watching, it was tough to tell why.

More: 9 Best #SmartGirlsAsk interviews with stars at the Golden Globes (VIDEOS)

The seasoned interviewer and television host looked a bit at sea while interviewing the Golden Globes attendees. Seacrest's wooden demeanor and tendency to mumble became very evident during his interviews. When it came time to interview Michelle Williams, Seacrest appeared to mumble his questions, causing Williams to ask him whether he was whispering. It was a very weird moment.

Awkward moment on the red carpet when Ryan Seacrest asks Michelle Williams about her dress Her response though #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/nPc2uxfv88 — Stellar Magazine (@stellarmagazine) January 8, 2017

But Williams' reaction to Seacrest appeared to be the normal reaction from celebrities and Twitter users alike. Whether it was calling him a "robot" or snarkily reacting to his rather silly interview questions, Seacrest left a lot of us worried. You okay, my dude?

why does ryan seacrest seem intimidated by michelle williams #GoldenGlobes — Chiara Borsini (@ClaireDimples) January 8, 2017

More: Ricky Gervais offends with an awkward tweet before the Golden Globes begin

But things only seemed to get worse. Whether it was asking Amy Adams what it was like to act opposite aliens that weren't real in Arrival or possibly spitting on Bradley Cooper, Seacrest seemed to be a bit all over the place.

“@ditzkoff: Did Ryan Seacrest accidentally spit on Bradley Cooper? https://t.co/blXQ6mPLaN” IT WAS NO ACCIDENT #GoldenGlobes — (((Joseph))) (@Joerobinow) January 13, 2014

Ryan Seacrest just asked Viola Davis how she remembers her lines. How embarassing. #GoldenGlobes #ERedCarpet — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 9, 2017

ryan seacrest looks sad, what's wrong ryan? #GoldenGlobes — Amanda (@amanda_riisen) January 8, 2017

More: These are the real standout moments from the Golden Globes in years past

Hey Seacrest, if you can just drop us a line and let us know whether you're okay, that'd be great. We're pulling for you, bud.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.