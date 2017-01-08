Sections
Something was totally off with Ryan Seacrest at the 2017 Golden Globes

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: WENN.com
Ryan Seacrest spit on Bradley Cooper and asked strange questions at the Golden Globes

Awards season has officially begun with the Golden Globes. The excitement is palpable, the fashion is to die for, and the red carpet interviews are, well, mostly good. You see, there was one red carpet host gathering a bit of attention and not for the best reasons. Ryan Seacrest seemed a little awkward on the Golden Globes red carpet and for those watching, it was tough to tell why.

More: 9 Best #SmartGirlsAsk interviews with stars at the Golden Globes (VIDEOS)

The seasoned interviewer and television host looked a bit at sea while interviewing the Golden Globes attendees. Seacrest's wooden demeanor and tendency to mumble became very evident during his interviews. When it came time to interview Michelle Williams, Seacrest appeared to mumble his questions, causing Williams to ask him whether he was whispering. It was a very weird moment.

But Williams' reaction to Seacrest appeared to be the normal reaction from celebrities and Twitter users alike. Whether it was calling him a "robot" or snarkily reacting to his rather silly interview questions, Seacrest left a lot of us worried. You okay, my dude?

More: Ricky Gervais offends with an awkward tweet before the Golden Globes begin

But things only seemed to get worse. Whether it was asking Amy Adams what it was like to act opposite aliens that weren't real in Arrival or possibly spitting on Bradley Cooper, Seacrest seemed to be a bit all over the place.

More: These are the real standout moments from the Golden Globes in years past

Hey Seacrest, if you can just drop us a line and let us know whether you're okay, that'd be great. We're pulling for you, bud.

Ryan Seacrest spit on Bradley Cooper and asked strange questions at the Golden Globes
Image: Steve Granitz/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
