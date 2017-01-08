There's something wrong with Prince Jackson's new tattoo...

Image: Apega/WENN.com

Prince Jackson got some sweet new ink. Or, well, it would have been sweet if it wasn't embarrassingly misspelled.

Jackson's new tattoo is styled like a plate of armor across his right shoulder and arm. He documented getting inked throughout the day, saying at one point that he'd spent eight hours in the chair and was still going.

Despite the fact that the tattoo artist had clearly sketched out the design ahead of time and had placed a temporary stencil over Jackson's skin prior to starting the design and Jackson was live-streaming the whole thing, Jackson still ended up with a serious typo problem.

A video posted by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:12pm PST

The tattoo reads, "Do not go gentle in that good night."

But the quote from the classic Dylan Thomas poem is actually "Do not go gentle into that good night."

Me and @dermagraphink put 4.5 hrs today almost done but looking great A photo posted by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

The second line of the poem also appears to have issues with the word "against."

The line is "Rage, rage against the dying of the light," but "against" appears to have been spelled "agenainft." Even if Jackson was going for an Old English version, something is seriously off about the word.

At least tattoo removal technology these days is pretty good.

Jackson has yet to address the spelling issues, but that tattoo artist better hope he had Jackson sign all of the appropriate paperwork. Otherwise, I smell a lawsuit coming on strong.

This, unfortunately, might be the biggest tattoo fail of all time.

Do you think Jackson intentionally misquoted the poem, or is his new tattoo a horrible fail?

