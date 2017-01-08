HGTV's Chip Gaines finally responds to the controversy over his church

Image: Mireya Acierto/Contributor/Getty Images

HGTV found itself in the midst of another controversy on Friday after a Buzzfeed article suggested Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are against same-sex marriage.

Buzzfeed reports that the Gaines' church is firmly against same-sex marriage, but Chip is firing back at the claims.

On Joanna's blog Magnolia Market, Chip posted his "New Year's Revelation."

"If there is any hope for all of us to move forward, to heal and to grow — we have got to learn to engage people who are different from us with dignity and with love," Chip wrote after discussing our "hurting" world. "Joanna and I have personal convictions. One of them is this: we care about you for the simple fact that you are a person, our neighbor on planet earth. It’s not about what color your skin is, how much money you have in the bank, your political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender, nationality or faith. That’s all fascinating, but it cannot add or take away from the reality that we’re already pulling for you."

He added, "We are not about to get in the nasty business of throwing stones at each other, don’t ask us to 'cause we won’t play that way."

The post goes on to inspire people of all different backgrounds to work together rather than focusing on their differences.

In a beautifully well-written call to action, Chip challenges readers to "roll up your sleeves and work alongside the very people that are most unlike you."

Now that's how to turn a potential scandal into something positive, and readers took note.

"An articulate, inspiring and poignant statement filled with positive energy. I'm with you both!!" one commenter noted.

Another added, "What a great blog. I had not read any of the articles that were posted, after reading yours today, I do not need to. I am a 56 year old man and I classify proudly as homosexual, however I also consider myself a Christian. My husband and I have 2 wonderful daughters, both married to women, and five beautiful grandchildren. For many years I struggled with being both a homosexual and Christian, a few years ago I came to the realization that it was my internal struggle, and that I could be both."

Do you think Chip Gaines' response to Buzzfeed was spot on?

