Weeks later, the Royal Family finally releases their Christmas card

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Kate Middleton & Prince William take 'casually-late' a little too far with their Christmas card

Dutchess Kate Middleton and Prince William have finally released their family Christmas card — hey, better late than never, right?

More: We don't care if Kate Middleton has grey hair and nor should anyone else

And as a serious holiday procrastinator myself (I mailed my Christmas cards the day before Christmas Eve), I feel for the royals here. Christmas is a lot of work for everyone, and especially literal royalty with a million other responsibilities to keep track of, and some kids for good measure. I'm sure William and Kate were doing something way more important than planning or sending out Christmas cards.

And OK, so they cheated a little bit on the card itself, too, and used a photo that's on Getty from their week long Canadian tour last fall. That's fine. They're busy, OK? Get off their backs.

More: Kate Middleton & Prince William are packing up their bags and moving

In the royals' defense, the photo they chose, while not particularly festive, is completely adorable. It shows the couple, William holding their son Prince George, and Kate holding Princess Charlotte, who has an armful of balloons, at a children's party they attended in September. The kids are watching with fascinated faces as a man makes balloon animals for them, and the family is clearly having an awesome time. It's not a traditional family Christmas portrait, but who's judging?

Maybe the royals are setting a new trend we can all benefit from. Instead of taking holiday photos, just pick whatever relatively recent Facebook profile pic you like best. And if the cards don't get sent out until a few weeks after the holidays? No worries. The royals did it, so it must be OK.

More: It's here: Palace unveils official Kate Middleton portrait

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Kate Middleton & Prince William take 'casually-late' a little too far with their Christmas card
