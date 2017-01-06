Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Ben Affleck is literally Grumpy Cat incarnate while on a 'mystery date'

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Joe/WENN.com
Print

Ben Affleck looks miserable (and probably smelly) while out with a mystery blonde

Ben Affleck is dating again, you guys, and he's so happy about it — can't you tell?!

More: Rumors swirl as Ben Affleck's reportedly dating someone close to his kids

He was spotted out on a date with a mystery blonde, who went with him to a bookstore and to get sushi, and the paparazzi photos are everything.

Just look at them. That's the giddy face of a woman who's on a date with Ben Affleck. And his face? Pure misery.

Literally Ben Affleck right now:

Ben Affleck looks miserable (and probably smelly) while out with a mystery blonde
Image: Giphy

And not only does his face say "kill me now," he kind of looks like he hasn't showered in a while. Like, what circumstances led up to this date that Ben Affleck, one of the most eligible bachelors in America, ended up there, dirty and clearly against his will?

More: Jennifer Garner: I don't remember who I was before having kids

Probably the funniest thing about this is that while Affleck looks like he hates every single thing about his life, his date looks so stoked. She's completely oblivious to his pain.

Mystery blonde:

Ben Affleck looks miserable (and probably smelly) while out with a mystery blonde
Image: Giphy

Ben Affleck:

Ben Affleck looks miserable (and probably smelly) while out with a mystery blonde
Image: Giphy

Mystery blonde:

Ben Affleck looks miserable (and probably smelly) while out with a mystery blonde
Image: Giphy

Ben Affleck:

Ben Affleck looks miserable (and probably smelly) while out with a mystery blonde
Image: Giphy

Someone track this lady down. I have so many questions.

More: Christine Ouzounian: 6 things about Ben Affleck's nanny no one is saying

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Ben Affleck looks miserable (and probably smelly) while out with a mystery blonde
Image: WENN.com
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
'90s cult classics are coming back to TV, baby — 2017 is their big year
Only the best of the best get invited to present at the Golden Globes
21 movies & TV shows coming to Netflix in January
'Underworld' is back! And 12 other movies hitting theaters this January
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!