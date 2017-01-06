The Walking Dead's new teaser pics make us wonder if someone spiked the office eggnog at AMC

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Gene Page/AMC

Another day, another cryptic message out of The Walking Dead camp — the latest of which is a photo series of, uh, nuts. And cantaloupes. And a collection of dirty rubber duckies. Also known as "Go home, AMC... you're drunk."

Although, as bizarre as these new teaser pics are, they seem kind of par for the course, don't they? The Walking Dead is like that mysterious bad boy you dated in high school. You were never quite sure if his nonsensical ramblings were a load of shit or if he was truly profound, but it got you hot either way.

At least with The Walking Dead, everything is usually revealed in due time. So what in the fresh hell could these new photos be hinting at? Doesn't AMC know we're busy trying to solve other first-world problems like getting our winged eyeliner even (impossible as it may be)?

To be honest, when I look at the photos, I got nothing — they're like a macabre assortment of photographic tarot cards. Or a rebus. You remember those, right? Like, an eyeball plus the letter H plus an ear plus a sheep would be "I hear you." Oh, hey, yeah... I suck at those.

Thank God for the good people of the interwebz, though, 'cause they're full of ideas (#blessed). According to idle speculation online — which, let's be real, is right up there with hard journalism these days — the random amalgamation of produce-related pictures hints at a new group arriving on the scene, which is affectionately being dubbed "The Garbage Pail Kids."

Sidebar: Where my '80s babies at? Someone needs to make a spoof video of Adam Bomb and Joltin' Joe squaring off with the Saviors, stat.

Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming: The other photos seem to indicate a lot of death, dying, fighting, killing and other such doom and gloom. While this isn't exactly different for the Debbie Downer that is the zombocalypse — every party has a pooper, as they say — it certainly seems to suggest war is imminent. And, let's be real, we're all ready to see Rick get savage AF again.

I guess we'll have to wait until The Walking Dead returns on Feb. 12 to see whether or not this lunatic soup of teaser photos actually amounts to something or if AMC hired the salty social media manager from Wendy's to gaslight the world.

In the meantime, have fun wracking your brain over these beauties:

