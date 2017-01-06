Sections
Val Chmerkovskiy won't let people talk smack about his relationship with Amber Rose

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers.

Image: DJDM/WENN.com
Val Chmerkovskiy has made it clear that he loves Amber Rose, and no one else's opinion matters

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Amber Rose posted an adorable photo of herself and Val Chmerkovskiy locking lips, ultimately squashing any doubt that they are a couple. And Chmerkovskiy proved he was equally as smitten when he took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself and his new lady.

While their affections for each other should make people feel happy, that has unfortunately not been the case. Both Rose and Chmerkovskiy's Instagram feed has been filled with hateful messages, some of which include one from anita_erika, who wrote, "Val you can do better, so much better."

Slaviche shared similar thoughts, writing, "Oh god Val nooooooooo!!!!! You don't want Kanye's sloppy seconds among many others!!!!! I hope its just a picture!" While stephg120 wrote, "Nooooo she doesn't deserve you."

And, unsurprisingly, the hate left Chmerkovskiy feeling hurt.

A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on

In a series of since-deleted tweets, Chmerkovskiy shared his frustration with fans on Twitter. According to People he wrote, “not surprising but still fairly disappointing how ignorant and vile people are.”

He continued, "The hypocrisy. All these bible proverbs and absolutely zero follow thru [sic]. All this 'love' yet zero empathy. I'm speechless. TBH. Not because I have nothing to say. Just don’t have anything to say y'all capable of understand [sic.]"

Then on Thursday morning, Jan. 5, Chmerkovskiy returned to Twitter, this time to share more thoughts on love — and he seems to have had a change in attitude, because he no longer cares about what other people think of his relationship.

So, no matter what people say, Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose are very much a couple, and they're very much together!

Val Chmerkovskiy has made it clear that he loves Amber Rose, and no one else's opinion matters
Image: ABC
