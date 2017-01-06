Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx's super secret relationship may hold the secret to success for Hollywood romances

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

We don't always read reports about notoriously private Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's relationship (and we see even less of them together) but it turns out things are going great between the couple.

So great, that they probably rung in the new year with a massive smooch, because the rumored couple reportedly spent New Years Eve together in Miami, a source told Us Weekly.

The pair reportedly enjoyed an intimate dinner in South Beach on Dec. 30, a source revealed, while a second source spoke of how the pair went to Soho House Miami on Dec. 31, and were later spotted "holding hands while walking near the pool" at the hotel and members-only club.

This trip marked their second within several weeks, as the super discreet couple enjoyed a luxury getaway earlier in December in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate Holmes' birthday. And while the pair are rumored to have been together since 2013, no one knows much about their relationship (other than the few sightings here and there). However, a source told Us Weekly that they were "very serious" adding that Holmes' daughter, Suri Cruise did not accompany them on their romantic New Year's getaway.

Well, there you have it, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's decision to keep their relationship out of the limelight is clearly working for them.

