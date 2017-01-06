Sections
Lamar Odom's stint in rehab has him feeling like a changed man

Lamar Odom is focused on staying healthy, but he also has some interesting plans for his career

Lamar Odom's stint in rehab has come to an end, and now that he's focused on getting his life back on track, he reportedly has some big plans for the future.

More: Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian are reportedly still on speaking terms

After seeking treatment last month to ensure that he stays sober, Odom was released from a San Diego, California, facility on Thursday, Jan. 5, after a month-long stay, Us Weekly reports. He wanted to start the year off fresh, and apparently he has: a source told the publication, "He is doing so great and looking forward to the New Year."

And according to TMZ, Odom is already contemplating his next career move: a reality TV comeback. Um, what?

This isn't the first time we've heard about Odom's ideas to venture back into the world of reality TV, but this is probably not the smartest move considering the pressures that come with having your life constantly scrutinized. But despite the direction Odom decides to take his future, one thing we do know is that he's apparently doing very well, as he described his rehab experience to TMZ reporters as "life changing."

More: Khloé Kardashian says her family changed their wills after Lamar Odom’s OD

Do you think Lamar Odom should make a reality TV comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

