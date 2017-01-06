Lamar Odom is focused on staying healthy, but he also has some interesting plans for his career

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Lamar Odom's stint in rehab has come to an end, and now that he's focused on getting his life back on track, he reportedly has some big plans for the future.

After seeking treatment last month to ensure that he stays sober, Odom was released from a San Diego, California, facility on Thursday, Jan. 5, after a month-long stay, Us Weekly reports. He wanted to start the year off fresh, and apparently he has: a source told the publication, "He is doing so great and looking forward to the New Year."

And according to TMZ, Odom is already contemplating his next career move: a reality TV comeback. Um, what?

This isn't the first time we've heard about Odom's ideas to venture back into the world of reality TV, but this is probably not the smartest move considering the pressures that come with having your life constantly scrutinized. But despite the direction Odom decides to take his future, one thing we do know is that he's apparently doing very well, as he described his rehab experience to TMZ reporters as "life changing."

