Counting On's Ben Seewald seems to have realized he can't live off a reality TV paycheck forever

Ben and Jessa Seewald have been living off their Counting On paychecks, but it seems that with baby No. 2 on the way, the couple has decided it's time to plan for the future. After all, as the Duggar family knows well at this point, a reality TV career can quickly come crashing down.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Seewald is starting 2017 off by building his career as a... wait for it... preacher! The position is absolutely fitting, considering the family's well-known conservative values. Not to mention their willingness to be outspoken about their beliefs.

The website reports Seewald is scheduled to preach for the Evangelism Reformation Conference in Hurst, Texas on June 16 and 17.

No word yet if Seewald is planning on expanding his conference speaking skills or if he's hoping to find a parish of his own in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the Duggar family is prepping for the return of their show in January, which means Seewald's journey to preacher status could be documented on the reality show this year.

It's definitely going to be a big 2017 for the family. Jessa is due to have her second child in just a few weeks. Jill Duggar is also expecting her second baby while Anna and Jinger Duggar pregnancy rumors are rampant.

Check out the Season 3 Counting On sneak peek below.

Counting On returns with new episode Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. on TLC.

Do you think Ben Seewald should be doing more to support his growing family or is his preaching gig a step in the right direction?

