HGTV is reportedly so against Tarek and Christina El Moussa's divorce, they're willing to get ugly

Christina and Tarek El Moussa's divorce may be getting heated thanks to HGTV.

According to a new report by InTouch Weekly, HGTV sees the El Moussas as a profitable married couple for their network, and the end of their marriage could mean the loss of a lot of money. Enough money, in fact, that HGTV is reportedly considering legal action for breach of contract.

A network source told InTouch, "This is getting really ugly. HGTV is livid with Tarek and Christina. Flip or Flop just won’t be the same if they’re not together, so execs desperately want them to reunite to save the show. If they can’t do that, the network wants to make it seem like they’re getting along, at least until their contract is over. They were given an ultimatum: Either finish out your contracts or we’ll take you to court [for breach of contract]. The network basically said, 'You guys need to work together, be seen together as a family, walk down the street together.'"

In other words, Christina's reportedly relationship with contractor Gary Anderson will be put on hold, and the couple will play nice for the sake of their careers.

HGTV has yet to comment on the rumors.

Meanwhile, the El Moussa's have been maintaining throughout news of their split that they have plans to continue to work together on their show Flip or Flop.

They have also made it clear that they intend to co-parent and be there for their children.

2016 has been a crazy year of highs and lows. A lot of things have changed but one thing will always remain a constant in my life and that is the love I have for our children... their genuine happy spirit is always the light at the end of the tunnel.❤. May 2017 be a start to a fabulous year ahead and bring happiness, peace, joy and new adventures to you all. A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:54am PST

Do you think HGTV has the right to sue the El Moussas or is this lawsuit rumor ridiculous?

