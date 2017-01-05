Chris Hardwick might be the next Ryan Seacrest if his Live with Kelly wishes come true

Image: Albert L. Ortega/Contributor/Getty Images

Chris Hardwick might be pulling a Ryan Seacrest and taking over all the hosting duties in 2017.

During Watch What Happens Live last night, Hardwick revealed to host Andy Cohen that he would indeed be interested in taking on the Live! with Kelly co-hosting position that has remained vacant since Michael Strahan's surprise exit in April 2016.

Hardwick was one of the latest guest hosts to appear on the show opposite Ripa.

"Kelly's amazing!" Hardwick gushed of his experience to Cohen. "Kelly is so to the point where on commercial breaks, and you've done the show, she jumps up and does warm up for her own show."

Hardwick has a busy 2017 as it already is. He is the host of the new gameshow The Wall, and he continues to host @midnight, The Walking Dead after show The Talking Dead, and his podcast Nerdist.

He said he would only consider taking on the Live! with Kelly hosting duties if he could balance the job with the rest of his gigs.

"I love doing it. I guess I would have to see if they ask me," he explained to Cohen. "I don't think that I would stop doing anything that I'm currently doing, but if I could do everything, I would say I would really strongly consider it."

Check out Hardwick's full interview with Cohen below.

Other potential suitors for the Live! with Kelly co-host position include Fred Savage, Anderson Cooper, Neil Patrick Harris, Morris Chestnut, Keegan-Michael Key and even Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos.

According to E! News, the decision may not be made until late May 2017.

Do you think Chris Hardwick would make the perfect Live with Kelly co-host?

