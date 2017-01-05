Bringing Up Bates' Whitney and Erin Bates look incredible just months after giving birth

Image: UPtv

Print

I guess keeping up with two kids is definitely a good way to shed that baby weight.

More: Bringing Up Bates family is about to add another baby to the mix

On Season 4 of Bringing Up Bates, both Erin and Whitney Bates gave birth just weeks apart. Tonight's Season 5 opens with the two of them rocking motherhood and clearly staying in shape while doing it.

Just to think that Noah built something like this...wow! If you ever get the opportunity to visit The Ark Encounter, you will never forget it. I really feel like it is a life-changing experience! It makes the Bible come alive. I'm still in awe! #NoahsArk A photo posted by Chad & Erin (bates) Paine (@chad_erinpaine) on Dec 12, 2016 at 1:38pm PST

They look so good! Whitney's face was so thin, I almost didn't recognize her at first.

"They sleep all night and then they have so much energy all day long," Whitney said during the premiere about her busy schedule with the kids.

More: Screw Tinder — let's give Bringing Up Bates courtships a try

She added to the cameras, "Life with Kaci Lynn and Bradley is just so fast-paced, and especially with Zach having to work the hours he works. He works 12-hour shifts and there's a lot of days he doesn't get home until 11 or 12 at night."

Although the dolphins were definitely my favorite, I'll have to say that snorkeling with all the fish was an incredible experience. Seeing these amazing creatures up close and swimming side by side with them was breathtaking!! Pretty sure I have the funnest husband in the world! #snorkeling #whatablast #godisamazing #unforgettable A photo posted by Zach and Whitney Bates (@zachnwhitbates) on Dec 15, 2016 at 1:32pm PST

Hope everyone is having a Merry Christmas! Don't forget that Christ is the very reason for all the excitement and celebration this season. (I wish you could see Bradley standing behind Zach making silly faces trying to get Kaci Lynn to smile) A photo posted by Zach and Whitney Bates (@zachnwhitbates) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:56pm PST

Whitney got such a response from people on social media wondering how she lost her baby weight, she wrote an Instagram post about it.

More: Remind me to never go to a Bringing Up Bates birthday party

She said she doesn't use "wacky diets or weight loss pills," nor does she count calories. Instead, Whitney explains she drinks lots of water, tries to stop eating after 6 p.m., cuts down on carbs and sweets and allows herself cheat days. Whitney added that she also tries to do intense workouts like running at least three times a week.

What advice do you have for women who are trying to lose their baby weight? Tell us in the comments.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.