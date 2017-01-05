Bringing Up Bates' Whitney and Erin Bates look incredible just months after giving birth

I guess keeping up with two kids is definitely a good way to shed that baby weight.
On Season 4 of Bringing Up Bates, both Erin and Whitney Bates gave birth just weeks apart. Tonight's Season 5 opens with the two of them rocking motherhood and clearly staying in shape while doing it.
So maybe it wasn't that good of an idea to take pictures before nap time! Merry Christmas from our family to yours! "For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon His shoulder: and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, the mighty God, the everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace." We hope you truly experience the real joy of Christmas!
They look so good! Whitney's face was so thin, I almost didn't recognize her at first.
"They sleep all night and then they have so much energy all day long," Whitney said during the premiere about her busy schedule with the kids.
She added to the cameras, "Life with Kaci Lynn and Bradley is just so fast-paced, and especially with Zach having to work the hours he works. He works 12-hour shifts and there's a lot of days he doesn't get home until 11 or 12 at night."
Although the dolphins were definitely my favorite, I'll have to say that snorkeling with all the fish was an incredible experience. Seeing these amazing creatures up close and swimming side by side with them was breathtaking!! Pretty sure I have the funnest husband in the world! #snorkeling #whatablast #godisamazing #unforgettable
Whitney got such a response from people on social media wondering how she lost her baby weight, she wrote an Instagram post about it.
She said she doesn't use "wacky diets or weight loss pills," nor does she count calories. Instead, Whitney explains she drinks lots of water, tries to stop eating after 6 p.m., cuts down on carbs and sweets and allows herself cheat days. Whitney added that she also tries to do intense workouts like running at least three times a week.
I normally wouldn't do this, but many have messaged me wanting to know how I've lost my baby weight. I'm by NO means a pro at weight loss & I make TONS of mistakes & learn through trial & error. But, it's a new year & I want to share to encourage anyone who has a goal to never give up. God will give you grace for ANY situation! When Kaci Lynn turned 5 months, I was under my pre-baby weight. At first my diet & exercise regimen was very strict. Now, there's MANY days I can't keep up. I'm not the type to count calories, use wacky diets or weight loss pills.I just try different things until I find what works for me & pray God will help me reach my goal. Honestly, A LOT of days were discouraging...some I gained, some I lost & wanted to quit. I worked hard & realized it's not going to happen over night. So here it goes 1. I try to drink 6-8 bottles of water a day. Yes, that's a lot, but so worth it. I stay hydrated, it gives me energy, & helps me feel fuller so I don't eat as much junk. 2.I try not to eat past 6 PM. This doesn't happen often lol(especially when we have parties, holidays, etc.) 3. I try to cut out a lot of carbs, lay off the sweets, & start each day with a good breakfast.Yes, I totally have cheat days & sometimes weekshaha! 4. In the summer, I ran & did intense workouts! As it started getting cold, I found ways to exercise inside & let Bradley be involved to make it fun as well.(Jumping jacks, crunches, burpees, etc.) Doesn't happen every day but if I can pull it off 3x/week, that's great! It may be during nap time or between laundry, but I'll take what I can get! *Set goals that are smaller and more achievable (week by week) so it's not overwhelming & discouraging. Be confident in who God made you, but always willing to challenge yourself to be more. Every day is a new chance to do things just a little bit better. I'm FAR from perfect, but I just want to share to encourage you to be YOU and trust God. Whether it's in your exercise, schooling, spiritual life, ect. It takes persistence, prayers, positive outlook,& a willing! Here's to starting 2017 being the best we can for ourselves and God!
