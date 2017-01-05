Denise Richards still considers Charlie Sheen ‘family,’ even after a very rough year

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

Last year was not a good year for Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen. In January, he launched a vitriolic tirade on social media, posting things that included this gem: “D Richards a heretic washed up piglet Shame pile Happy Father's Day!!!" And though her response was the perfect retort — “Happy Dad's Day! @charliesheen have a great trip in Mexico! Kids were disappointed u weren't here for it- Hey we'll celebrate when u r back!” — this was just one more nail in the already boarded-up coffin that was their relationship.

We've had a colorful year ...at the end of the day we're still a family.. @charliesheen #familydinner A photo posted by Denise Richards (@deniserichards_official) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Or so it might seem. But in a new Instagram post, Richards painted a picture of domestic tranquility. Showing off a calm scene with herself, Sheen, their daughters — 12-year-old Sam and 11-year-old Lola — and Richards’ adopted 5-year-old daughter Eloise, the actress wrote, “We've had a colorful year ...at the end of the day we're still a family.. @charliesheen #familydinner.”

Sheen also posted to Instagram this week, depicting a casual hangout with his eldest daughter — no insults in sight. But back in 2014, Radar reported that Sheen wrote a horrible group of texts to his younger daughter, Sam. "Mind your tongue young lady,” he allegedly wrote. “if i talked to my parents like this at your age they’d beat my ass. Show some goddamn respect. and you can’t even come and see your grandpa [Martin Sheen] for ten minutes after he’s had open heart surgery and almost died last week?"

sami: So how was your day dad? dad: well sweetie, it went a little something like this... & A photo posted by Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:43pm PST

He continued, “Also not that you care, but your dad is battling a deadly disease and I’d appreciate a little more respect. Unless you have an apology for me don’t write anything. I’m moving to Mexico. Good luck to you and Sami, oh and your welcome for all the gifts."

Then there was the time when Sheen attacked Richards on Twitter for taking care of his dogs. "We must bombard with warlock Napalm, that traitor and loser whore #DUH-neese POOR-ards. A vile kidnapper and now dog thief. hate. SBW c," Sheen tweeted. Though a friend of Richards’ said at the time, "Denise didn't steal the dogs; he gave them back to her,” that was apparently not how Sheen saw it. "They were in horrendous shape,” the friend added. “He doesn't want the dogs. He wants to fight!"

Looks like all of that is all cleared up now, and everything is in the past. For now.

