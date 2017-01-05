Think you're devastated over the cancellation of Girl Meets World? The cast is, too

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Disney Channel/Bob D’Amico

Print

What's bad news for Girl Meets World fans may have been even harder on the show's young cast.

In a series of tweets, Girl Meets World's writers announced this week that the show has been cancelled after three seasons.

"It is with incredible pride in our work, and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over," they wrote. "I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes. We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty we gave you our best."

The kids who starred in the show took to social media to share their gut-wrenching reactions to the news, including 15-year-old Rowan Blanchard, who played Cory and Topanga's daughter, Riley.

"Doing a show in general, specifically doing a show as a child into your teenhood, is so indescribably cosmic and scary, but you do it because you love these people, because this has become your routine, because it is the closest you will ever get to being in real school, etc.,” she wrote on Instagram. "I am crying typing this because yes, we were making a show, but our lives turned into a movie."

She continued on to talk about the close bond the cast had formed, concluding her note, "I love you. I love this cast. I love this crew. I love Riley. I love this world we made. I love that it is now your world."

A photo posted by Rowan Blanchard (@rowanblanchard) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

Sabrina Carpenter, who played Maya Hart, shared a sweet photo of the cast, along with her message to her co-workers and fans.

"We had the privilege of growing up in front of your eyes. The privilege of teaching the lessons we were learning ourselves, and beyond that. To the family that was created on our set, between the cast and crew, thank you for giving us the ability to make mistakes and to grow," she wrote. "To everyone that watched our show and felt something, thank you. To everyone that grew up watching Boy Meets World and decided to give our story for a new generation a chance, thank you. And to the little girls reading this, You can do whatever you put your mind to."

Even 9-year-old August Maturo, who played Auggie, posted about the end of the show. He released a statement through his mom, thanking fans for their support while the show was airing.

"There hasn't been a single day during this journey that Auggie hasn't felt complete love from the fandom," the statement read. "Thank you for that."

A letter to #GirlMeetsWorld fans on behalf of Auggie by Auggie's mom A photo posted by August Maturo (@augustmaturo) on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:37am PST

