Donald Trump's fired Omarosa twice — but now he's finally hiring her to work in the White House

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Omarosa Manigault was one of the most calculating contestants on the first season of The Apprentice, willing to throw any colleague under the bus in order to advance her own career.

Her latest career move in the real world proves that little has changed.

Manigault just accepted a position on President-elect Donald Trump's staff, where she'll serve as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. This is after she voiced her support for Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, in 2014, rallied for President Barack Obama in 2012 and worked in the White House under Vice President Al Gore during Bill Clinton's administration. Clearly, Manigault's politics aren't deeply held beliefs.

Trump's decision to hire Manigault comes after she joined his campaign as director of African-American outreach.

Manigault and Trump obviously go way back. She was a contestant on the very first season of The Apprentice, as well as Celebrity Apprentice: All Stars. She was fired by Trump on both shows, though she's stayed friendly with him.

Just before the election, despite having previously supported Hillary Clinton, Manigault predicted in a low-key terrifying interview with Frontline that he would win the presidency.

"[His critics] will have to bow down to President Trump," she said at the time. "It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe."

Sounds like she'll fit right in at the Trump White House.

Are you surprised that Omarosa is back to working for Trump? Let us know down in the comments.

