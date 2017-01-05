Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Donald Trump just hired his favorite reality star (other than himself)

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Print

Donald Trump's fired Omarosa twice — but now he's finally hiring her to work in the White House

Omarosa Manigault was one of the most calculating contestants on the first season of The Apprentice, willing to throw any colleague under the bus in order to advance her own career.

More: Getting hitched? Book Omarosa or one of these holy celebs

Her latest career move in the real world proves that little has changed.

Manigault just accepted a position on President-elect Donald Trump's staff, where she'll serve as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. This is after she voiced her support for Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, in 2014, rallied for President Barack Obama in 2012 and worked in the White House under Vice President Al Gore during Bill Clinton's administration. Clearly, Manigault's politics aren't deeply held beliefs.

Trump's decision to hire Manigault comes after she joined his campaign as director of African-American outreach.

More: Michael Clarke Duncan saved by Omarosa's CPR skills

Manigault and Trump obviously go way back. She was a contestant on the very first season of The Apprentice, as well as Celebrity Apprentice: All Stars. She was fired by Trump on both shows, though she's stayed friendly with him.

Just before the election, despite having previously supported Hillary Clinton, Manigault predicted in a low-key terrifying interview with Frontline that he would win the presidency.

"[His critics] will have to bow down to President Trump," she said at the time. "It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe."

Sounds like she'll fit right in at the Trump White House.

More: Brother of reality star Omarosa brutally murdered

Are you surprised that Omarosa is back to working for Trump? Let us know down in the comments.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Donald Trump's fired Omarosa twice — but now he's finally hiring her to work in the White House
Image: WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Only the best of the best get invited to present at the Golden Globes
21 movies & TV shows coming to Netflix in January
'Underworld' is back! And 12 other movies hitting theaters this January
13 Joe Biden pickup lines that will go down in history
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!