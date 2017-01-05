Was Mariah Carey's reality show a bad career move? Her ex sure thinks so

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: ABC

Print

Mariah Carey's ex-husband is seriously worried about her career right now.

More: Mariah Carey's manager is reportedly causing serious drama

After her disastrous New Year's Eve performance, Carey has "parted ways" with her creative director and longtime choreographer, Anthony Burrell, who apparently made the call to remove her backup singers from the stage to make room for more dancers. That, sources say, doomed the performance when Carey's earpiece wasn't working and she wasn't able to hear the music well enough to sing.

"Had [the backup singers] been on stage, they could have heard the music and picked up for Mariah and saved the performance," an insider explained. Another source insisted that Burrell "was not fired" and "Mariah does not blame him for what happened. He just made a bad decision about something that actually mattered that evening."

If anyone's career can survive that, it's Carey's. But her ex-husband, Tommy Mottola, doesn't exactly agree. In fact, he penned a letter to Page Six insisting that Carey needs serious help.

"MC is arguably the greatest pop voice to come along in the last three decades. She has had more number one hits than any pop artist in history!!! She is a global icon and a treasure with incredible talent not only as a singer but as a great songwriter. What happened on NYE could’ve happened to anyone! Yes, her technical people should’ve helped pay more attention to all of it so that there was no chance of that happening," he wrote.

Carey and Mottola were married from 1993 to 1998 after he helped launch her career in 1990 with the release of "Vision of Love."

Mottola continued, "My only advice is that she should hire more seasoned and respected professionals to surround her and help her with her career! I would never have encouraged her or guided her to do something like a reality television show!!!!! I don’t get it!! That does absolutely nothing for her integrity, her credibility, or her massive talent!! She should take a step back, think carefully and figure out what to do next. That is what she does best... most certainly none of these issues or problems ever existed with her in her early days at Sony for the first 10 years when she skyrocketed to global superstardom!! Where absolutely meticulous and methodical attention was paid to every single detail and nuance that went on into her career!"

Still, Mottola thinks Carey can salvage her career.

"It could have happened to anyone and it has, so everyone should just get off her back and leave her the hell alone and hopefully she will find her way to the right professionals for guidance. It’s never about the fall, it’s all about the recovery," he said.

More: Mariah Carey's people say she was framed in New Year's Eve singing disaster

Meanwhile, Carey's camp is firing back at him. Carey's manager, Stella Bulochnikov's response to Page Six was, "Really? Tommy is a relic. Did he give you that statement from a rotary phone?"

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.