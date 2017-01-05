Is that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake freak dancing at a Lakers game, we see?

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Michael Boardman/WENN.com

They've been married nearly four years and they have a 1-year-old son, but Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel still act like teenage lovebirds.

The couple took a night out this week to see the Memphis Grizzlies, a team Timberlake has had a minority ownership stake in since 2012, play the Los Angeles Lakers. They were spotted in their VIP box with some friends, but Timberlake and Biel only had eyes for each other.

Throughout the game, they stayed close. Biel was dancing in front of Timberlake for a lot of the game, and even though Timberlake's team lost 102-116 to the Lakers, they seemed to be having a total blast.

How cute are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel!? They were seen dancing at the Lakers game last night: https://t.co/8ABmK4cSZe pic.twitter.com/Y0opId6baQ — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 4, 2017

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel pack on the PDA at a Los Angeles Lakers game https://t.co/SHBOUV0X4r pic.twitter.com/VNrXxUBONa — People Magazine (@people) January 4, 2017

Nothing we can see but Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake when they dance, dance, dance. https://t.co/HM0nIkg19w pic.twitter.com/5MWr69quni — E! News (@enews) January 5, 2017

The couple apparently left their son, Silas, at home for the night and then thoroughly enjoyed their date night out. These two are seriously #couplegoals.

After the game was over and the stadium cleared out, they stuck around to have a little more fun. Timberlake posted a couple videos to his Instagram showing them playing around on the court after the game, and he even sunk a few half-court shots.

Still got that range... Grizz took the L. All good though... bounce back!!! A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke... A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:34pm PST

"Still got that range... Grizz took the L. All good though... bounce back!!!" he wrote on one video, then posted another with the caption, "And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke..."

