Apparently Jessica Biel likes to turn Justin Timberlake on at Lakers games

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Michael Boardman/WENN.com
Is that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake freak dancing at a Lakers game, we see?

They've been married nearly four years and they have a 1-year-old son, but Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel still act like teenage lovebirds.

The couple took a night out this week to see the Memphis Grizzlies, a team Timberlake has had a minority ownership stake in since 2012, play the Los Angeles Lakers. They were spotted in their VIP box with some friends, but Timberlake and Biel only had eyes for each other.

Throughout the game, they stayed close. Biel was dancing in front of Timberlake for a lot of the game, and even though Timberlake's team lost 102-116 to the Lakers, they seemed to be having a total blast.

The couple apparently left their son, Silas, at home for the night and then thoroughly enjoyed their date night out. These two are seriously #couplegoals.

After the game was over and the stadium cleared out, they stuck around to have a little more fun. Timberlake posted a couple videos to his Instagram showing them playing around on the court after the game, and he even sunk a few half-court shots.

Still got that range... Grizz took the L. All good though... bounce back!!!

A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke...

A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

"Still got that range... Grizz took the L. All good though... bounce back!!!" he wrote on one video, then posted another with the caption, "And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke..."

Image: Rachel Worth/WENN
