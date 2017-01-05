Jennifer Lopez has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man with a violent past

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

There can be a very dark side to stardom, and Jennifer Lopez has experienced it first hand.

According to Us Weekly, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lopez's lawyers filed documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court against a man who has reportedly been stalking her. The man in question, Timothy McLanahan, reportedly has a history of violence, and according to the publication he has previously sent Lopez flowers and has even been arrested for driving onto her property.

"Suspect has driven his vehicle onto victim's property and wants to see her and was arrested, follows victim by his own admission, suspect has history of violence and suspect continues to send mail and flowers to victim," Mary Hern, the court's director of public information, told Us Weekly.

But, luckily for Lopez, she has been granted a temporary restraining order against McLanahan, who must now stay 100 yards away from her and her twins, Max and Emme, as well as their school and the family home.

According to TMZ, Lopez's bodyguard also made a statement claiming that McLanahan is, according to the publication, "a transient who has been arrested for threats and firearms violations."

However, this new restraining order will hopefully serve as some sort of a deterrent and make Lopez and her family feel a little safer in the future.

