There's definitely no doubt Amber Rose & Val Chmerkovskiy are a couple now

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers.

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Amber Rose is so into Val Chmerkovskiy, and she's making no effort to hide it

Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy have proven they don't just make really great dance partners, they also work well as a couple — and they don't care who sees how into each other they are.

More: We now know way too much about Blac Chyna's sex life, thanks to Amber Rose

The couple have made no attempt to hide their affections for each other over the last few months, and on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Rose made her feelings for Chmerkovskiy completely clear when she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and her new man sharing a smooch. She captioned it with a simple but very telling message, "My love."

My Love

A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

The post has sparked an overwhelming reaction, and it's clear that a lot of people really approve of this relationship. Comments include one from kimndavo who wrote, "New romance is good for her."

"Awwww I love this, find happiness baby!" mayreejaymacks commented. Allisondlake agreed, writing, "THIS RELATIONSHIP IS EVERYTHING!"

"Yes!!!!!! Love that u are so happy!!!" _iamj wrote.

More: Amber Rose gives Iggy Azalea some slightly raunchy breakup advice

Not that Rose needs anyone's approval, because she's happier than she has been in a really long time. During her Loveline podcast on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, she opened up about romance with Chmerkovskiy (although she never mentioned him by name).

Speaking of her relationship, she gushed, "It's amazing, it's so good, it's so good. It's been four months now and it's awesome. I love his family and everyone is just so great and he's great."

That said, there's one small downfall to the relationship: the highly public nature of it, which Rose revealed was "so hard." However, her later remarks seemed to suggest that she pays no attention to the scrutiny of her romance because she revealed that right now her relationship is "absolutely amazing" and that she's "super, super happy."

More: Someone actually managed to 'body-shame' Amber Rose — a DWTS judge

What do you think of Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy as a couple? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN
