Kim Kardashian West's break from social media has done nothing to kill her epic pout

Kim Kardashian West took a three-month break from social media following her robbery in Paris, France on Oct. 3, but this week she finally made her return.

First she took to social media to cause a frenzy by changing her last name and dropping the "West" from her title (before readding it mere hours later), and then she shared a photo of herself and her family on Instagram — ultimately squashing those divorce rumors between herself and Kanye West. So, the only thing left was to make her selfie debut.

And on Wednesday, Jan. 3, Kardashian West returned to Snapchat and shared a selfie with her mother, Kris Jenner.

The image, which was taken while in a car, shows Kardashian West sporting her signature pout as she poses alongside Jenner. She captioned it with, "First selfie of 2017 w [with] my mama."

The shot was shared on the Instagram account kimknsnapchats and judging by the comments on the page, fans are pleased to see Kardashian West return to the limelight after a considerable break. Comments include one from dieter_horemans who wrote, "Happy too see you on social media. I wish you and your family all the best in 2017."

Janiebundy also expressed their excitement writing, "Welcome back love...missed you." While alberthuntsberry commented with "Love you Kim and glad you are back..."

So, could Kim Kardashian West finally be returning to the limelight for good? After the last two days, it would certainly seem that way!

