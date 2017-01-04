The Bachelor's Nick Viall is not impressed with the way one lady handled herself during the premiere

Image: ABC

Print

The Bachelor's Nick Viall is opening up about that one night stand with Liz, and he isn't too impressed with how she handled herself on premiere night.

More: Why are they casting women so much younger than Nick Viall on The Bachelor?

"She was trying to see if I remembered her, and then weirdly liked that I didn’t," Viall said in an interview during On Air With Mario Lopez.

Despite Liz's attempted trick, Viall said he did recognize her right away, but he was caught off guard by the whole moment, especially when Liz didn't make mention of Jade and Tanner's wedding, where the two met and had their one-night stand.

"So when she was like, 'I’m kind of glad that he doesn’t remember,' I’m thinking, 'Wait,'" Viall said of watching premiere back. "I’m assuming she came at least with the hope that I might be the person she’d want to spend the rest of her life with, so it seemed odd that she was digging the fact that I didn’t remember."

More: Come on, Andi Dorfman, give us all the dirt on the new Bachelor Nick Viall

Liz also lost viewer's respect when it was revealed she was the one who did the ditching following their one-night stand. Viall tried to get her number, but Liz was the one who wanted to just leave things as they were.

Liz even went so far as to tell Nick that she didn't really even know if she liked him as a person until she saw him on Bachelor in Paradise that following summer.

Needless to say, I don't see Liz making it very long on the show, otherwise, why would Viall be talking about her like this? With a start like that, maybe Liz had it right the first time: She should have just let it be.

More: Did Nick Viall strategically plan to be The Bachelor all along?

Do you think Liz made the wrong move by trying to trick Nick during their reunion on the show?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.