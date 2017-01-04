Chris Pratt reveals Hollywood men are pressured to lose weight just like women

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Chris Pratt may be in killer shape now, but it wasn't too long ago that he was losing out on roles because of his extra weight.

In the cover story for Vanity Fair's February issue, Pratt explained he was told he was too big for the part during his audition for Moneyball in 2011.

"That was the first time I heard someone say, 'We’re not gonna cast you — you’re too fat.' So I decided to drop the weight, like in wrestling. I couldn’t afford a trainer, so it was all running and crash-dieting and cutting alcohol."

According to Business Insider, Pratt lost 60 pounds in just six months.

He debuted his more defined figure in 2012's Zero Dark Thirty and the world took note. From there, Pratt became the blockbuster star he is today, with films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic Park under his belt.

But don't worry, we haven't seen the last of the Pratt from his Parks & Recreation days.

Pratt even told Stephen Colbert during a Late Show appearance that his wife, Anna Faris, actually prefers his previous physique.

"She likes to cook and I don’t get to eat as much of her cooking as I used to..." Pratt explained. "He’s not gone forever. He’s just on vacation for a couple years, but he’s coming back."

Luckily, Pratt doesn't take his weight or himself too seriously and prefers to focus on his family. In fact, he told Vanity Fair that he's taking a hiatus from acting in 2017.

Do you think Chris Pratt should return to his Parks & Rec body?

