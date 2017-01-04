Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Chris Pratt almost lost acting roles because of his weight

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Print

Chris Pratt reveals Hollywood men are pressured to lose weight just like women

Chris Pratt may be in killer shape now, but it wasn't too long ago that he was losing out on roles because of his extra weight.

More: ICYMI: The story behind Chris Pratt's troubled past & how he found faith

In the cover story for Vanity Fair's February issue, Pratt explained he was told he was too big for the part during his audition for Moneyball in 2011.

"That was the first time I heard someone say, 'We’re not gonna cast you — you’re too fat.' So I decided to drop the weight, like in wrestling. I couldn’t afford a trainer, so it was all running and crash-dieting and cutting alcohol."

According to Business Insider, Pratt lost 60 pounds in just six months.

More: Chris Pratt gives the greatest Christmas gift to sick infants

He debuted his more defined figure in 2012's Zero Dark Thirty and the world took note. From there, Pratt became the blockbuster star he is today, with films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic Park under his belt.

But don't worry, we haven't seen the last of the Pratt from his Parks & Recreation days.

Pratt even told Stephen Colbert during a Late Show appearance that his wife, Anna Faris, actually prefers his previous physique.

"She likes to cook and I don’t get to eat as much of her cooking as I used to..." Pratt explained. "He’s not gone forever. He’s just on vacation for a couple years, but he’s coming back."

More: 11 times Chris Pratt and Anna Faris had the cutest family EVER

Luckily, Pratt doesn't take his weight or himself too seriously and prefers to focus on his family. In fact, he told Vanity Fair that he's taking a hiatus from acting in 2017.

Do you think Chris Pratt should return to his Parks & Rec body?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Chris Pratt reveals Hollywood men are pressured to lose weight just like women
Image: Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
13 Joe Biden pick-up lines that will go down in history
17 times Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds were sweeter than the cupcakes she loves to bake
16 celebrity couple nicknames — from totally strange to totally creative
Heather Locklear and 19 other celebs who went to rehab
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!