One Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 couple is making big moves in 2017

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are the only successfully engaged Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 couple still standing, and they have big plans for 2017. Namely, a wedding.

Entertainment Tonight got to the bottom of Bass and Waddell's wedding plans during a recent interview.

"We haven't set a date yet, but it will be this year!" Bass confidently told the outlet.

Waddell added, "I told Evan, I was like, 'Whatever you want to do. You find out what you want to do, and I'll plan it.' I've never been that girl that's like, 'This is my dress, these are my flowers,' I don't care. Like, I would marry him in a courthouse and be fine."

Though the couple won't be planning to marry in a courthouse. Waddell revealed she will be looking at prospective locations in Napa this month.

Waddell also said Bachelor Nation ladies Jade Roper (who met her now-husband Tanner Tolbert on Bachelor in Paradise Season 2) and Juelia Kinney (who searched and failed to find love in Season 2) will be included in the wedding party.

As for Bass, he also plans on having some Bachelor Nation groomsmen, including Season 3 bachelors Wells Adams and Nick Viall, who is currently searching for love for his fourth time with the franchise on The Bachelor Season 21.

Chris Harrison may even officiate the ceremony, which means, hopefully, there's a chance it good be televised!

Bass and Waddell may not be married yet, but that doesn't mean they aren't already #couplegoals. Their Instagrams are full of adorable pics of the two sharing life together.

Do you think ABC should televise Waddell and Bass' wedding?

