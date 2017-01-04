You don't have to wait ‘til the end of the month to get your The Fosters fix — we've got an exclusive clip

Print

The Fosters will return at the end of this month, picking up right where the finale left off with Jude and Noah. Thankfully, you don't have to wait that long to see how the drama will unfold.

We nabbed an exclusive first look at the season.

Turns out, Jude's decision-making skills aren't going to improve much, at least at the beginning of the season.

In the clip, Noah and Jude have left the music festival to be alone. Noah takes Jude to a boat where he promptly lights up a joint. He and Jude both take puffs of the weed.

"Not bad, huh?" Noah comments as the boys share the joint and enjoy the view.

Unfortunately, Jude is reportedly going to learn the hard way that the risks he's taking don't come without consequences. His moms have already caught him smoking with Noah once. And they're not stupid. He'll definitely get caught again — maybe even by the police — especially since they are smoking in a public place this time.

The Fosters Season 4B premieres Jan. 31 on Freeform.

Do you think Noah and Jude can make their relationship work or is Noah's influence all wrong for Jude?

