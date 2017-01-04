January Jones doesn't need a man, at least not right now

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Print

Mad Men's January Jones is just the type of strong woman who doesn't need a man in her life. And in the latest issue of Red magazine, Jones opens up about being a single mom by choice.

More: January Jones leaves baby daddy off birth certificate

"I just don’t feel I need a partner," she admitted.

But that doesn't mean she's ruling it out completely.

"Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely," she continued. "It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it."

According to Jones, her 5-year-old son, Xander, has plenty of male role models.

"Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young. It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women," she said. "He doesn’t have a male person saying 'don’t cry' or 'you throw like a girl.' All those shitty things that dads accidentally do."

More: 3 reasons January Jones is more than just Betty Draper

Xander was born in September of 2011, and Jones has never publicly revealed who his father is. Instead, she's focused on all the other badass ladies in his life.

"My younger sisters and my mom and my doula were in the room; my brother-in-law and my dad were next door. I only wanted women with me. Female energy," she said. "It was a 30-hour process but it was awesome. I’d love to do it again."

Still, as independent as Jones may be, she admits that single parenthood comes with plenty of challenges.

"I don’t want to be bad cop, but to have his respect, I have to be both. I’m an emotionally immature person — I’m an actor for God’s sake. I see myself behaving like a child all the time," she admitted. "This morning, I made Xander eggs, toast, a smoothie. He spat out his blueberries, threw the eggs into the sink, was playing with his toast, and I just lost my shit. And I took the plate and threw it in the garbage in tears. Someone needs to be the mature one here, but I had a full tantrum."

More: January Jones' baby daddy mystery deepens

She joked, "Maybe I should get a manny."

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.