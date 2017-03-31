Christina El Moussa has some skills to fall back on if Flip or Flop ever gets canceled

A celebrity gossip junky, Caroline Goddard has been writing entertainment news for longer than the world has known Kim Kardashian's name. Follow her on Twitter at @GoddardCaroline.

Image: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Print

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa broke the hearts of HGTV fans everywhere when she and now-ex Tarek announced their decision to split in December. After watching them work together and witnessing their cute little family grow over the course of more than six seasons, loyal El Moussa followers were kind of devastated to learn that viewing Flip or Flop would never be the same.

Divorce for anyone — celeb or not — is rough, but Christina seems to be handling the situation with grace. Here are some things to know about the reality star as she begins a new chapter in her life.

1. She ain't too proud to ask for help

Had the pleasure of dining with @timstoreyofficial tonight ... big things in store for us all dress by @dressthepopulation from @nordstrom A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

It's no secret that the El Moussa divorce has been a little messy, and Christina made the decision to bring in a third party to help her through the split in the form of celeb life coach Tim Storey. Storey has worked with Robert Downey Jr., Kanye West and Charlie Sheen — so he probably doesn't come cheap. It seems like he might be worth every dime, though, because Christina has been posting Instagram pics of herself and Tarek happily co-parenting.

More: 5 Reasons to Get Excited For HGTV's New Show My Flippin' Friends

2. She is so not here for your mommy-shaming

HGTV stars have been super under the microscope as of late (just ask Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines), and that means the brutal social media comments are coming fast and hard. Christina seems to let some commentary roll off her back, but when Instagrammers start questioning her parenting skills, you better believe she's going to stand up for herself.

Such was the case recently when she posted a pic of her kids and some friends playing near her pool, and followers attacked.

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

"OMG 1. It’s a beach entry if he fell in it’s only a foot high, he would be ok 2. It’s not his first time in or around the pool,but thanks for your 'concern' aka judgement 3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this…..!!!!" she fired back.

3. She's got the revenge body game on lock

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 25, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

It kinda seems like Christina and Tarek have been battling it out to claim the title of the hottest El Moussa on Instagram — and, sorry not sorry, Christina is totally winning.

4. She was originally an agent

Christina was a real estate agent in California when she met Tarek. In addition to their TV show, the couple owns The El Moussa Group.

5. She has a second talent to fall back on

A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Nov 29, 2015 at 8:38pm PST

Now that she and Tarek are divorcing and Flip or Flop is dunzo, Christina is going to need a side gig to keep bringing in the cash. Luckily, she has another talent: She's quite the yogi! In fact, Christina already released a video called Prenatal Power Yoga during her second pregnancy.

6. She opened up about her fertility struggle

A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Aug 20, 2016 at 7:31am PDT

Heartbreak struck when Christina tried to conceive her second child. After Tarek's thyroid cancer treatment led the couple to try in vitro, their first attempt failed and their second resulted in a miscarriage.

"They said that if you go through radiation, which Tarek had to, then you should not get pregnant from that sperm from six months to a year. So, right away, we did sperm banking and [tried] IVF," she told People. "I had to be super strict... I had to do one full week in bed. For 13 weeks after that, I couldn't go for a walk and couldn't lift anything over a gallon of milk. We planned it during Christmas break so I wasn't working. We did everything we could to make sure this one worked."

7. She may already have a new boyfriend

The ink barely had time to dry on the tabloids reporting her split from Tarek when rumors started flying Christina already had a new boyfriend: Gary Anderson, a contractor who did some work on the couple's backyard. However, there have also been recent reports that Christina is already done with Anderson and moved on to other men, and yet other reports make it seem all of the guys she's been spotted on "hot dates" with are just friends.

Sounds a little scandalous until you hear that Tarek may or may not have been dating the couple's former nanny, Alyssa Logan.

8. She didn't abandon Flip or Flop

Despite the earth-shattering divorce news, Christina was a trouper and finished filming new episodes of Flip or Flop Season 7 — but that was probably curtains for the show. It sure doesn't look like Season 8 will be in the cards.

9. Her own home reno was very personalized

A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 6, 2016 at 10:50am PDT

When Christina and Tarek renovated their own family home, which was neither a flip nor a flop, they gutted two bedrooms and in their place created one big home gym. It's unclear what will happen to their dream gym when their divorce is settled.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.