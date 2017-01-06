We compiled the best & most controversial Golden Globes moments of all time — some will leave you speechless

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

It may not surprise you to hear that the Golden Globes, like any other award show, is often filled with major high points and serious shockers.

Every year, it seems like the latest Golden Globes ceremony is even more of a roller-coaster ride than the previous year thanks to all of the touching and insane speeches, dangerously good opening monologues and minor stunts that the various hosts and presenters create each year. Ahead of the Golden Globes on Jan. 8, why don't we take a trip down memory lane and revisit the best, most touching, craziest and most cringe-worthy moments in Globes history. I can promise you there will be cheers and jeers and not a single ounce of disappointment.

The best of the Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler praise Amal Clooney and zing George Clooney

There's not much explanation needed because two things are very, very true: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler absolutely nailed Hollywood sexism on the head with their joke while also giving all the thumbs up to Amal Clooney. Girl power.

Jodie Foster comes out of the closet (a little)

Foster's 2013 Golden Globes speech is truly a wonder to behold. During her acceptance speech, Foster proceeded to strongly hint at her sexual orientation, which had long been (and unnecessarily so) a point of speculation. “I hope that you’re not disappointed that there won’t be a big coming-out speech tonight,” she said, “because I already did my coming out about a thousand years ago, back in the Stone Age.” Foster made jokes about her private life and her romantic status and adorably embarrassed her sons, who were her dates for the evening.

Ving Rhames gives Jack Lemmon his Golden Globe

A truly heart-melting Globes moment: In 1998, Rhames won Best Actor in a TV Miniseries for Don King: Only in America. When he took the stage, he surprised everyone when he called up fellow nominee Jack Lemmon. It was then that Rhames, visibly moved to tears, announced that he "[felt] that being an artist is about giving, and I’d like to give this to you." Lemmon, for his part, was (mostly) speechless.

Robin Williams assists Christine Lahti

It's maybe the most infamous bathroom break of all time, but also a truly wonderful moment. When Lahti won for her role in Chicago Hope, she actually didn't know she had won at first. Lahti had slipped out moments before the award was announced to go to the bathroom. By the time her name was called, she was nowhere to be found, and Robin Williams took the stage to vamp until she came back into the room.

Emma Thompson gave nary a care

How could you resist applauding Thompson when she took the stage to present the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay in 2014. She came on stage barefoot with a martini holding her Louboutins and tipsily swaying with the confidence of a true star. Bless.

Cher was at a loss for words during her Globes win

Cher was absolutely agog when she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Silkwood. The musician-turned-thriving actress could only stutter out, "Just look at my dress until I think of something," earning a hearty laugh from the audience.

The most jaw-dropping moments at the Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais' insulting opening monologue

Gervais has always been a polarizing comedian, but this infamous Brit downright shocked us Americans when he took to the stage for a second time to host the Golden Globes. After his 2010 stint, many thought that would be the end of Gervais on the Globes stage. Think again. In 2011, his biggest opening monologue target was Scientology and the obvious barbs toward famous Scientologists Tom Cruise and John Travolta.

Elizabeth Taylor's boozy award introduction

One of the many things Taylor is now infamously remembered for is her penchant for booze. The Hollywood icon may have been enjoying the Golden Globes festivities a little too much, because when she got up to present, she had to have some presenting assistance from Dick Clark.

Bette Midler finally made that Golden Globes joke

You can't have an award show called the Golden Globes without making a joke about another kind of golden globe. Like, the anatomical ones. I know, you're probably sighing and wondering, "Who the heck would do that?" Bette Midler at the 1980 Golden Globes, that's who.

Jacqueline Bisset went on longer than expected

It is a speech that will go down in infamy. Bisset's speech defied convention by not only running disastrously over time (who has time to care about the musical cue to exit?), but featuring a fair amount of rambling and the occasional expletive. Can we give Bisset another award for this speech too?

Jack Nicholson makes a shocking admission

Listen, Nicholson is a take-no-prisoners, leave-it-all-on-the-stage kind of guy. He's not going to mince words. He's going to tell you like it is. But maybe, just maybe, admitting to a packed room of his peers that he was on Valium and wondering whether About Schmidt was nominated in the right category wasn't the best move. Also, that comment about Nicole Kidman's nose? Awkward.

Sacha Baron Cohen spun an epic tale during his speech

"This movie was a life-changing experience..." And with that begins one of the weirdest and most anecdotal acceptance speeches ever given at the Golden Globes. Nothing beats the yarn-weaving capabilities of Baron Cohen, but his tale of how Borat got him the Globe is truly hilarious and shocking. Just wait until he starts talking about his co-star's genitals. That's when things really heat up.

