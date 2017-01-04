Ellen DeGeneres is with Pharrell and Janelle Monae: Kim Burrell isn't coming anywhere near her show

Ellen DeGeneres isn't having it with gospel singer Kim Burrell and her homophobia.
Burrell came under fire recently for a video that was posted to YouTube showing her preaching a sermon Dec. 30 at the Love and Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, in which she calls homosexuality "perverted" and an "embarrassment."
The video went viral, and Burrell, who was slated to appear on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, faced backlash from DeGeneres' fans, who tweeted and started a Change.org petition urging DeGeneres not to allow Burrell on the show. The petition got nearly 6,000 signatures.
DeGeneres took a casual approach to addressing the controversy, simply tweeting, "For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show."
Burrell was set to appear on DeGeneres' show on Thursday to perform "I See a Victory," a track she contributed to the Hidden Figures soundtrack alongside Pharrell Williams. Williams, as well as Hidden Figures stars Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae were set to appear on the show the same day. Over the weekend, Williams, Spencer and Monae denounced Burrell on social media and spread messages of inclusion.
I shouldn't even have to post this as you guys should already know where I stand but If you do not pls know I unequivocally repudiate ANY AND ALL hateful comments against the LGBTQ community. In addition, I feel we all belong to the same community, a shared community called humanity. And today and tomorrow and the next day I will continue to stand with other like minded people who condemn any and all statements and actions that would seek to deny the basic humanity of our fellow brothers and sisters. We cannot sit Idly by nor will we speak silently when we are confronted with such violence against members of our community. I am personally beyond exhausted by the ignorance and bigotry living in some people. At times I want to punch and I want to slap a lot of people when I read and hear the shit that comes out their mouthes !!! I will rejoice when folks stop thinking they ARE GOD, Jesus' assistant, picking and choosing what "sins" are acceptable in the Bible, and using the Bible as a whip! WE can't afford anymore tearing down of our shared humanity. My advice: If your religion is causing you to spew out words of hate, judge, or look down on others because of who one loves then you need to change it. And fast. If the religion don't make you are more loving or better person, ditch it. But what do I know. My hope is that we ALL go into this new year considering for one moment that we don't have all the answers. My hope is that we become more understanding, less judgmental, more tolerate, and more patient with one another. Including me. HAPPY NEW YEAR.
Burrell has not apologized for her remarks. In a now-deleted Facebook video, she actually defended herself, saying, "I do what God tells me to do. I make no excuses or apologies."
