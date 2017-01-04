Ellen DeGeneres is with Pharrell and Janelle Monae: Kim Burrell isn't coming anywhere near her show

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Ellen DeGeneres isn't having it with gospel singer Kim Burrell and her homophobia.

Burrell came under fire recently for a video that was posted to YouTube showing her preaching a sermon Dec. 30 at the Love and Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, in which she calls homosexuality "perverted" and an "embarrassment."

The video went viral, and Burrell, who was slated to appear on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, faced backlash from DeGeneres' fans, who tweeted and started a Change.org petition urging DeGeneres not to allow Burrell on the show. The petition got nearly 6,000 signatures.

DeGeneres took a casual approach to addressing the controversy, simply tweeting, "For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show."

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

Burrell was set to appear on DeGeneres' show on Thursday to perform "I See a Victory," a track she contributed to the Hidden Figures soundtrack alongside Pharrell Williams. Williams, as well as Hidden Figures stars Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae were set to appear on the show the same day. Over the weekend, Williams, Spencer and Monae denounced Burrell on social media and spread messages of inclusion.

I agree. We are all God's children equal in his eyes. Hatred isn't the answer. Intolerance isn't the answer. A photo posted by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:41pm PST

Burrell has not apologized for her remarks. In a now-deleted Facebook video, she actually defended herself, saying, "I do what God tells me to do. I make no excuses or apologies."

