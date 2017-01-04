Kylie Jenner's calendar mistake is way more embarrassing than that leaked 'personal' information, TBH

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Kylie Jenner had a killer year in 2016 but, so far, 2017 doesn't seem to be going her way.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Jenner took to Twitter to inform her fans that she would no longer be personally posting on her official app after a very personal post was uploaded without her consent or knowledge.

Hey guys from now on I won't be posting personally on my app anymore... — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

And it's unfair to me and you to think that those were my words.I'm sorry and I know we will figure somethng out so we can all be satisfied — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

So, what was so bad about the post that Jenner has vowed to stop posting altogether? Although it has since been deleted, fans were able to screen-grab the message, which offered up tips on how to keep her man, Tyga, happy.

Suggestions include baking for him, cooking for his friends, making him breakfast in bed, surprising him with gifts, oh, and a mention about their sex life and suggestions on how to make your own sex life "fun."

Really, they're not that bad, but Jenner was clearly unimpressed with the post. And apart from her Twitter explanation, her team also released an official statement, which according to Elle, read, "To Kylie's fans: This morning, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period of time on Kylie's app. This was a draft that was not in Kylie's words, was not Kylie's idea and had not been sent to her for approval.

"We'd like to sincerely apologize to Kylie for this mistake and the fans because it was never our intention to misrepresent Kylie and Kylie's voice. We deeply regret that this happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again."

But besides the app blunder, Jenner is facing a second problem — there appears to be a misprint on her 2017 calendar.

As fans well know, Jenner's birthday is on Aug. 10, but in her 2017 calendar there is clearly a mistake because her birthday is shown as Aug. 20. Fans have noticed the typo, and have taken to Twitter to comment on it.

@KylieJenner we share the same birthday of august 10th but your calendar says august 20th...#stillcutedoe pic.twitter.com/Rbao22soHz — amberbrazeau (@Ambam0221) December 18, 2016

Hmmm, we have to say, although the personal information about Jenner is not great, it's way worse to sell a calendar dedicated to yourself that has your own birthday marked on the wrong date. Just sayin'.

